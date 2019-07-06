The number 4 fights off Horsman for victory at Donington Park.

Scott Ogden took an impressive third win of the year in Race 1 at Donington Park, with the number 4 able to pull the pin in the latter stages and escape from key rival Cameron Horsman to extend his lead in the standings. The battle for the final place on the podium saw Jack Nixon emerge victorious from a group squabble for glory after a crash out of contention for Fenton Seabright.

Ogden took the holeshot from pole, getting a solid getaway but immediately joined in a top trio by Fenton Seabright and Cameron Horsman as they soon began to pull away from a group fight for fourth. It wouldn’t last long, however, as Seabright struck for the lead on Lap 2 before Horsman tried his hand at getting out front as well. But the number 22 was determined and he took over in the lead once again a lap later, with Scott Swann then breaking away from the freight train fight for fourth and trying to reel them in.

That he did, and he had company in the form of Irishman Rhys Irwin and Jack Nixon. The initial breakaway trio became a sextet squabbling at the front, and Seabright then started to pull away as the battle raged behind him. Visually free of the fight, it seemed like Seabright was going to be hard to catch but Ogden had other ideas and got his head down, chipping away at the gap.

Biker T-Shirts UK

By eight laps to go, Ogden and Horsman were back in the mix and it was a trio at the front once again. And it didn’t take long, with Ogden striking a lap later and heading around the outside of the number 22 machine to take back the lead. But Seabright struck back and then Ogden struck back, with Horsman hovering just behind the duel. Not long after that though, disaster struck for Seabright as he suddenly slid out of contention with just five laps to go.

That left Horsman trailing Ogden by a good few tenths and from then on, the number 4 was pitch perfect. Everything under control, he took a sublime third win and crossed the line just over eight tenths of a second ahead of Horsman, giving himself a further five points’ advantage in the Championship fight.

With Seabright out, the big battle for fourth became a battle for the podium, with Nixon fighting Swann, Irwin and Jack Hart. Ultimately it was Nixon who came out on top; Swann taking fourth but moving up to third overall in the standings as Irwin and Jack Hart took fifth and sixth respectively.

Charlie Farrer took seventh after he duelled Brian Hart and the two crossed the line just 0.071 apart, with Charlie Atkins having a more lonely ride to P9. Rookie Torin Collins completed the top ten, beating Harry Leigh to the honour by just over a tenth.

That’s Race 1 and the half way point in the season, but there’s more from Donington Park on Sunday as the BTC race once again. Tune in at 16:15 local time (GMT+2).





Latest News Gallery

Scott Ogden pulls the pin in Race 1 to extend his lead 1Tuuli in a class of his own to take first ever E-Pole 1Quartararo runs Marquez close but the King of the Sachsenring takes pole 1Marquez heads Moto2™ front row covered by a tenth 1Sasaki strikes for first career pole at the Sachsenring 1Pedro Acosta wins as Sachsenring Race 1 is cut short 1Jonathan Rea wins Race 1 and takes championship lead, as Bautista crashes again at Donington 1Caricasulo beats the weather to take pole at Donington Park 1WorldSSP300: Kawakami makes history to take wet pole! 1Gajser and Prado were Supreme in Indonesia 1Introducing: the Northern Talent Cup 1Top three within a tenth as FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup begins 1Kunii and Noguchi sandwich Tatay on the Sachsenring grid 2Marquez reigns over Rins, Quartararo menacing on Friday 1Brad Binder supreme at the Sachsenring 1Sasaki tames the Sachsenring on Day 1 1Sykes ends Day 1 on top at Donington Park whilst championship contenders battle behind 1WorldSSP: Cluzel concludes day one on top in WorldSSP 1WorldSSP300: Gonzalez shines after tight day one at Donington Park 1Stefan Dörflinger becomes a MotoGP™ Legend 1GoFundMe Fundraising Page Created in Honor of Carlin Dunne 1Suzuki announces continuation of industry-leading 2,3,4 finance offer 1First Talk Show begins FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup inaugural weekend 1"I’ll push to the maximum": fighting talk at the Sachsenring 2Triumph announces free GoPro Hero 7 and many more offers 1The Ducati Team and Danilo Petrucci together on track also in 2020 1Markus Reiterberger unable to compete due to illness; Peter Hickman to step in. 1Suzuki remembers Mitsuo Ito 1Triumph Motorcycles announces partnership with Spyder Motorcycles 1KymiRing continues preparations for MotoGP™ test 1Yamaha and Deus Collaboration Reveals The Swank Rally 700...and more! 1MXGP set for Indonesian Rounds 1History in the making: the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup starts now 125 days until the Suzuka 8 Hours 1Triumph Motorcycles extends free breakdown cover 1British Talent Cup ready to take on the world 1APRILIA 125CC RANGE: NOW WITH 0% FINANCE AND £50 INSURANCE DISCOUNT 1Aprilia RSV4 Track Day 1Who can stop Triumphant Tatay 1Yamaha rider takes on Marquez and comes out on top at Assen 1Fernandez reigns amid Cathedral chaos as Baldassarri and Marquez clash 1Arbolino doubles up to beat Dalla Porta in a last-lap scrap 1GBRWorldSBK: All bets are off 1WorldSSP title scrap heads to Donington Park 1What is to come from WorldSSP300 at Donington Park? 1Suzuki extends 0% finance offer on GSX-R range 1World GP Bike Legends Announce Rider List 1Buchan claims first Bennetts BSB win as Scott lands race two victory 1Yamaha rider takes on Marquez and comes out on top at Assen 1Fernandez reigns amid Cathedral chaos as Baldassarri and Marquez clash 1Arbolino doubles up to beat Dalla Porta in a last-lap scrap 1Carlos caps a perfect weekend in Assen 1Saturday Fife Fever for Fores with first Bennetts BSB pole position 1Quartararo becomes the youngest ever to take back-to-back premier class poles 1Gardner becomes first Australian to take pole in the intermediate class since 2005 1Antonelli attacks Assen for record-breaking pole 1Tatay over Acosta by a tyre in Assen 1 1Redding leads the way in free practice at Knockhill 1A tale of two Yamahas: it's a Viñales vs Quartararo duel on Day 1 1Binder back in business at Assen 1Kornfeil deposes Arbolino on Day 1 1Tatay's timing triple at Assen 1Honda Marks 60th Anniversary of World Championship Racing 1"The key is just go full gas": an action-packed Thursday at Assen 1Suzuka 8 Hours Factory YZF-R1 in Fine Form as Test Ends on High Note 1More 8 Hours Testing For KRT 1LONDON-BASED DEALERSHIP BMG ADOPTS SUZUKI FRANCHISE 1Ben Currie to Join Glenn Irwin at Knockhill 1Be bolder on the polder – Assen Rookies Cup 1Bridewell leads the pack with Brookes set to fight for Integro Triple Crown prize 2Arc Vector to Make its Global Dynamic Debut at Goodwood 1MotoAmerica Featured On Jay Leno’s Garage 1Powerslide Motorcycles recognised by Suzuki as top-selling GSX-R dealership in Europe 1Marquez wins, Quartararo soars and chaos reigns at Catalunya 1Alex Marquez demolishes Moto2™ to take over at the top 1Marcos Ramirez makes it a magnificent seven different history-makers in a row 1New direction for LS2 Vector helmet 1Gajser & Prado Victorious in Teutschenthal 1Rea conquerers his 75th WorldSBK victory as Bautista crashes early on 1WorldSSP: Krummenacher beats Caricasulo after titanic final lap battle 1WorldSSP300: Carrasco conquers chaotic WorldSSP300 at Misano 1Gajser and Prado top the qualifying races in Teutschenthal 1WorldSSP: Majestic Mahias makes Misano his own in Superpole 1Wet Race 1 sees Rea victorious as Sykes and Bautista completes podium 1WorldSSP300: Gonzalez heads mixed-up WorldSSP300 grid 1Van der Mark sets the fastest lap time ahead of Rea and Bautista before suffering a huge crash 1WorldSSP: Caricasulo on top at home whilst Soomer surprises 1WorldSSP300: Schotman on top as Hendra Pratama leads chasing pack 1Ventura kit for Kats 2Alpinestars Presents: Limited Edition ‘Rea 2019’ Supertech R Race Replica 3R&G Set For Summer Bash as Annual Track day Returns to Cadwell 1MXGP 2019: First Gameplay video unveil 1Sur-ron Moving On 1Granado wins FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup race simulation 1MXGP Head to the Hard Pack of Teutschenthal 1Final power, torque & weight confirmed for the new Triumph Rocket 3 TFC 1Adventure With No Limit: Introducing The KTM 790 ADVENTURE R Rally 1Smith fastest overall, Garzo takes first E-Pole in FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup testing 1Moto2™ and Moto3™ back on track at Official Test in Barcelona 2Kawasaki’s complete 2020 off road line up unveiled 8


@gridgirls
15.9k Followers
Follow
video
video
You may also like

MotoGP70: Riders suit up to celebrate the history of the sport in style

Andrea Iannone leads Friday at Phillip Island, with four factories in the top five

Alpinestars Presents: Limited Edition ‘Rea 2019’ Supertech R Race Replica

Rea inches closer to points record with fantastic Race 1 win

New 2019 Yamaha NIKEN GT to expand the Sport Touring Segment

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR