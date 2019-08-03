Seabright demolishes the opposition in a drenched Race 1 at Brno 1Fenton Seabright did another demolition job in Race 1 at Brno, taking off from pole to put in a stunning wet weather performance and keep himself just in with a shot at the crown. The fight for the podium behind the number 22 simmered up to a boil on the final laps and after some heartbreak for rookie Zak Shelton, Jack Nixon came away with second, fending off a late charge from Rhys Irwin as the Irishman was forced to settle for third. Championship leader Scott Ogden finished fourth as he missed out on maintaining his perfect podium record by mere hundredths, although he extends his lead after a tough day at the office for closest challenger Cameron Horsman.

It was Seabright who took the holeshot from pole, the number 22 quick off the line and confident through a soaked Turn 1. Ogden bolted from the second row to take over in second and lead the chase, but even on the first lap it looked like the challenge was going to be a big one as Seabright started to streak away in the lead.

Horsman, meanwhile, lost a good few positions off the line and the number 23’s struggles were just beginning. As Ogden, Nixon and Brian Hart squabbled over second, though, there was an impressive charge coming from rookie Zak Shelton.

Shelton was taking chunks out of those ahead of him and the number 17 was soon on the scene, slicing through into second and then immediately able to start pulling away from Ogden. Seabright was over ten seconds clear and would remain out of reach, but the rookie was on for an incredible podium.

Biker T-Shirts UK

Unfortunately for the Shelton, bad luck was coming and it left it heartbreakingly late. As the final laps appeared and the rain eased, it was Ogden pulling him back in and then attacking him, but the number 17 hit back quick and was able to gain some breathing space again. Ogden then lost his, forced down to fifth by Nixon and Irwin.

On the final lap the squabble was real, although Shelton defended like a veteran rather than a rookie. And he made it through the final two corners ahead…until getting tagged by a rider from behind on a different line and seeing the fairytale come to an abrupt end in the gravel trap. Picking himself up and walking away, he watched on as Nixon out-dragged Irwin and Ogden to the line.

Behind Ogden’s first non-podium finish of the season, Brian Hart was forced to settle for fifth, with Jamie Lyons putting in an impressive ride to complete the top six and take his best result of the season so far. Charlie Farrer came home seventh, ahead of Jamie Davis, Jack Hart and Ross Maguire, who completed the top ten just a couple of tenths off Hart.

Corey Tinker took P11 ahead of a tight three-way fight for 12th won by Edward O’Shea, with Osian Jones and Charlie Atkins forced to settle for P13 and P14 respectively. Harry Leigh, who started from pitlane after an issue on the grid, completed the points scorers. Harvey Claridge crashed out.

So where was Horsman? In a heartbreaker of a day for the number 23, he finished in P16. A mechanical problem dogged him throughout the race, but the Championship contender kept going in the hope of some points. Sadly, it wasn’t to be as the field had some impressive staying power – but with 75 points still in play.

After a dramatic and drenched Race 1 in Czechia, Ogden remains in control of the Cup – even more so than before. It’s 25 points the gap ahead of Race 2, but Sunday’s skies look a lot different. Find out who takes the spoils at 15:30 local time (GMT +2).





Latest News Gallery

Anstie and Prado Master the Sand in Lommel 1Seabright demolishes the opposition in a drenched Race 1 at Brno 1Marc Marquez puts slicks on pole at a half-soaked Brno 1Alex Marquez two seconds clear for Moto2™ pole 1Arbolino ahead of the curve for pole in Czechia 1Redding claims Thruxton pole position by 0.059s 1Quartararo ousts Marquez on Friday 1A tale of two rookies: 'Diggia' and Bulega lead the way at Brno 1Rodrigo tops the timesheets before a crash rules him out 1Hickman holds the edge from Buchan and Brookes at Thruxton 1"Push at the maximum": attack mode engaged at Brno 1MotoGP™ teams up with HC Kometa Brno 1Massimo Tamburini's 916 at the Ducati Museum 1Suzuki offers summer test ride incentive with £500 off 1British Talent Cup ready to do battle at Brno 1MXGP and MX2 Battle in Lommel 1Thruxton dogfight awaits Bennetts BSB aces as the top six battle intensifies 1All new 2019 Triumph Rocket 3 R & Rocket 3 GT 1Tuuli takes first ever MotoE™ win after a tight battle at the top 1Venhill Fast-Action Throttle for Yamaha R1 1Travel Premier class this summer 1Irwin Joins Iddon at Tyco BMW For The Remainder of The 2019 BSB Season 1Marc Marquez makes it a perfect ten at the Sachsenring 1Alex Marquez sublime at the Sachsenring to take back the lead 1Dalla Porta does the business in Germany 1Febvre and Prado Dominant in Czech Republic 2Kawasaki Racing Team win at Suzuka - 1st world title for Team SRC Kawasaki France 1Yamaha Factory on pole at Suzuka 1Yamaha Factory confirm Suzuka 8 Hours provisional pole 1Glenn Irwin Parts Ways with Kawasaki 1Wemoto Braking News 1MXGP Returns to Europe in Loket 1MotoAmerica At Sonoma: Racing And So Much More 1Jorge Lorenzo to return at Silverstone 1Kawasaki Day at Knockhill – 7th Aug 1LS2’s Carbon Challenger for your crown 1Redding deals a double to win Monster Energy Race of Aces title 1Horsman comes out on top in dramatic Race 2 duel 2Redding "over the moon" to land Snetterton pole position 2Fenton Seabright storms Snetterton 1MotoGP™ Test Teams ready to hit the track at the KymiRing 1Redding lands top spot ahead of Mackenzie in Snetterton free practice 1JvB-moto returns with the brand new CP3 3Fantastic Offers Now Available Across The Piaggio Range 1New Nitro aramid hoodie launched 1How To Get Your Motorcycle Licence 2Avant guard 1250 RT protection 2Unprecedented 2019-2020 FIM EWC calendar 1Race of Aces: The battle to become the leader of the pack continues at Snetterton 1British Talent Cup rolls into Snetterton 1Phillip Island set to host the opening round of the 2020 WorldSBK season 1FORMER Snetterton WINNER Laverty STANDS in For Farmer at Norfolk Venue 1Garrett Gerloff Gets His First Career Superbike Win 1Davies takes first win of 2019 in Race 2 at Laguna Seca 1Decisive victories at MotorLand Aragón 1Gajser and Prado Unstoppable in Asia 1Elias Wins Race One At WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 1Rea conquers Race 1 at Laguna Seca as Bautista crashes again 1Yamaha unveils the new 2020 YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M 3Yamaha unveils the new 2020 YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M 4Poles decided at MotorLand Aragón 1Six pack: Harrison dominates at S100; Pete Founds wins Sidecar Championship. 55Febvre and Prado win the Semarang Qualifying Heat 1Panigale V4 25°Anniversario 916: the Ducati tribute to the bike that changed Superbike history 1Chaz Davies tops Day 1 at Laguna Seca ahead of Rea and Bautista 1Cameron Beaubier Leads Day One At Laguna Seca 1Laguna Seca set to put on stunning off-track show for fans 1Suzuki and Arai release MotoGP-inspired Chaser-X 1Incredible 1290 Super Adventure Offers from KTM 1Ducati celebrates the 25th anniversary of the 916 with a limited-edition Panigale V4 1MXGP onto Semarang for the MXGP of Asia 1MotorLand Aragón welcomes the FIM CEV Repsol 1Brad Binder makes the step to MotoGP with Red Bull KTM Tech3 in 2020 1It's Laguna Seca Time For MotoAmerica 1Marco Melandri Announces his Retirement 12020 FIM Motocross World Championship Provisional Calendar - update 1USAWorldSBK: Fight for your ride! 1Alpinestars - FIRM boot 1Alpinestars - STELLA ANDES PRO DRYSTAR® Jacket TECH-AIR 1Get £500 free accessories with new V-Strom 1000 and V-Strom 650 models 1Fenton Seabright takes stunning first win in Race 2 1Rea takes first triple treat of 2019 ahead of Razgatlioglu and Bautista 1Jules Cluze returns to the top with Donington Park wi 1Sabatucci takes career first WorldSSP300 win in chaotic race 1Marc Marquez makes it a perfect ten at the Sachsenring 1Alex Marquez sublime at the Sachsenring to take back the lead 1Dalla Porta does the business in Germany 1Kunii snatches victory from Tatay at the Sachsenring 1Tuuli takes first ever MotoE™ win after a tight battle at the top 1Gajser and Prado take the Indonesian Win 1Scott Ogden pulls the pin in Race 1 to extend his lead 1Tuuli in a class of his own to take first ever E-Pole 1Quartararo runs Marquez close but the King of the Sachsenring takes pole 1Marquez heads Moto2™ front row covered by a tenth 1Sasaki strikes for first career pole at the Sachsenring 1Pedro Acosta wins as Sachsenring Race 1 is cut short 1Jonathan Rea wins Race 1 and takes championship lead, as Bautista crashes again at Donington 1Caricasulo beats the weather to take pole at Donington Park 1WorldSSP300: Kawakami makes history to take wet pole! 1Gajser and Prado were Supreme in Indonesia 1


@gridgirls
16.0k Followers
Follow

Random News Story/strong>

The MICHELIN Tracker, the new all-terrain motorcycle tyre for off-road enthusiasts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR