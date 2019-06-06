West Midlands based SevenSeven2 MX, run by experienced motocross racer and trainer, Craig Chamberlain have partnered with Kawasaki UK to operate a brand new motocross experience for customers of all ages and abilities.

The new experience will offer both existing and brand new riders alike the chance to sharpen their skills in a controlled environment.

In addition, the company will also provide a race experience, where customers of a certain ability will be offered the chance to be taken on a complete journey from learning to ride off-road through to competing in their first race with guidance, support and equipment being taken care of by SevenSeven2 MX.

SevenSeven2 will be hosting their Kawasaki motocross experience events at Grafton Manor, Weatheroak MX, Coppull Motocross Track and Coney Green Farm, starting from just £150 (prices dependant on age and experience – please contact SevenSeven2 for further details). Children as young as 7 years of age will be eligible to ride.

Kick starting from July 2019 onwards, the latest and greatest green machines will be available to ride including the Kawasaki KX65, KX85SW, KX85BW, KX250 and KX450.

Craig Chamberlain, owner of SevenSeven2 MX is delighted to be officially representing Kawasaki while passing on the wealth of off-road riding knowledge his team have to offer, saying, “Sevenseven2 are extremely proud to be given this opportunity to work alongside a brand like Kawasaki. We want to give everyone the opportunity to improve their skills and in some cases experience off-road riding for the very first time. We will also offer opportunities to go through the complete cycle of learning to ride for the first time and take you as far as your first race event. Our coaches include a former MXGP rider, World Enduro rider and IMBA European rider so with our knowledge base we aim to give you an experience you will remember for ever!”

Senior Racing and Marketing Coordinator, Ross Burridge said, “We have known Craig for a number of years through his work with the AMCA, so when Craig approached us to discuss the possibility of working together on a new motocross experience for the Midlands and north of England, we jumped at the chance. Craig has a lot of experience both in motocross generally but also in the off-road training environment. We believe he runs the perfect company to help give customers, both experienced and new to the sport, a great opportunity to connect with the Kawasaki brand in both a fun and structured environment.”

For bookings and more information, contact Craig Chamberlain on:

T: 01384 411505

kawasakimxexperience@outlook.com





