SHIELD YOUR MACHINE FROM CORROSION WITH R&G 1Not content with just protecting your machine in the event of a crash, R&G is now offering motorcycles protection from the elements with its all-new Corrosion Shield; part of the upcoming R&G Gleam range.
Alongside core crash protection items, Hampshire-based R&G is now offering motorcyclists complete protection from the elements thanks to its new Corrosion Shield product. Made from a blend of mineral oil, surfactant, anti-corrosion additives and water, the spray-on solution protects all surfaces of the motorcycle from rust.
Easy to use, the solution can be applied before or after a ride and on clean, dirty, wet or dry machines. Corrosion Shield is just one part of the upcoming R&G Gleam range, which will help ensure your machine is sparkling clean and protected.
R&G Corrosion Shield is available now from www.rg-racing.com and suggested retail inc. VAT is £8.99 for the 750ml and £34.99 for the 5-litre bottle.
For more information on the full range of R&G products and dealer opportunities, please contact Alan Garrett, UK Sales Manager on 01420 89007 or alan.garrett@rg-racing.comor your R&G Sales Agent.





Industry News Gallery

SHIELD YOUR MACHINE FROM CORROSION WITH R&G 1Yamaha Showcases Sporting DNA with Cycling Tours Sponsorship 1Road & race screens for pre-injection bikes 1KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT: MY 2016-2018 SUSPENSION UPGRADE 1Stealthy streetwear from Weise 1Spidi Alpentrophy 1Degrease with Diamondbrite 1Alpinestars Presents: Limited Edition Johann Zarco 2019 Supertech R Race Replica 2Randy Mamola To Race IndianxWorkhorse Sprint Racer 2Win with KTM Test Rides 1Django updated 1More bikes on the box 1Super Soco UNVEILS LIMITED EDITION CUX DUCATI EDITION 1REDUCED CAR PARKING PRICES ANNOUNCED FOR Motorcycle Live 2019 1Alpinestars Launches: 2019 MM93 Collection 1Sena Savage helmet - sound styling 1Triumph Motorcycles - creating UK electric motorcycle capability 1Yamaha reveals 11 new stunning Yard Built projects at The Reunion 2019 1Free Tracker and top box with Piaggio Medley, Liberty and Beverly scooters until 31st May 1Alpinestars - TECH Pants 1Alpinestars - TECH TOP Long Sleeve 1Alpinestars - T-FUSE SPORT SHELL WATERPROOF Jacket 1WE CAN ALL HELP TO reduce motorcycle casualties, Says GEM 1BikeTrac endorsed by Ariel Motor Company 1Motorcycle GP Legends To Appear at the Silverstone Classic 1Triumph launches new 2019 Bonneville T120 Ace Edition 2Yamaha Breathes Pure Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP DNA Into the YZF-R125 1BeMoto: Insurance Firm Has Your Back on Track 1New Biker T-Shirts UK Affiliate Scheme 1HM Quickshifter Launches ‘Stand Alone’ Blipper Shifter Kit 1


@gridgirls
15.6k Followers
Follow
You may also like

“Every year is different”: riders ready for another scorcher at Sepang

Biker T-Shirts UK

The graduates: can Bagnaia and Oliveira go out with a bang

Marini takes maiden win, Bagnaia takes the Championship

New MICHELIN Anakee Adventure to feature at EICMA Motorcycle Show

Yamaha Showcases Sporting DNA with Cycling Tours Sponsorship

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR