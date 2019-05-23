Not content with just protecting your machine in the event of a crash, R&G is now offering motorcycles protection from the elements with its all-new Corrosion Shield; part of the upcoming R&G Gleam range.

Alongside core crash protection items, Hampshire-based R&G is now offering motorcyclists complete protection from the elements thanks to its new Corrosion Shield product. Made from a blend of mineral oil, surfactant, anti-corrosion additives and water, the spray-on solution protects all surfaces of the motorcycle from rust.

Easy to use, the solution can be applied before or after a ride and on clean, dirty, wet or dry machines. Corrosion Shield is just one part of the upcoming R&G Gleam range, which will help ensure your machine is sparkling clean and protected.

R&G Corrosion Shield is available now from www.rg-racing.com and suggested retail inc. VAT is £8.99 for the 750ml and £34.99 for the 5-litre bottle.

For more information on the full range of R&G products and dealer opportunities, please contact Alan Garrett, UK Sales Manager on 01420 89007 or alan.garrett@rg-racing.com or your R&G Sales Agent.





