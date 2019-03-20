British bodywork specialists Skidmarx have updated their rear hugger for the Triumph Tiger 800 to include the XR and XC models from 2018 on.

Made in the UK from GRP glass fibre in a high quality gloss black finish, it fits neatly round the adventure sport bike’s 17″ rear wheel, shielding the rear shock absorber and suspension linkage from grit and grime thrown up by the back tyre, and has an integral chain guard too.

Designed as a direct replacement for the Tiger’s chain guard, the huggers is supplied with a tailor-made fitting kit and retails for £99.95 including VAT. It fits all XR and XC models from 2015 to the current 2018 design.

For riders who want to keep weight to an absolute minimum, a carbon fibre version is also available. Weighing approximately 1/3rd less than the GRP version it sells for £149.95 including VAT..

Call Skidmarx on 01305 780808 or visit www.skidmarx.co.uk for more information.





