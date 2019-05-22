Stealthy streetwear from Weise 1New from Weise, the Stealth looks like a classic black hoodie on the outside, but inside it is fitted with CE-armour and a tough aramid lining, so you can move from bike to street with style.

Ideal for urban rides, the Stealth is made from heavy-duty cotton, lined with aramid fibre throughout. A mesh overlay adds to comfort in hot weather and makes it easier to put on/take off.

CE-approved shoulder, elbow and back protection comes as standard and can be removed, so the jacket can be worn casually.

The hood has drawstring adjustment, to help seal out the cold on chilly days, and is also removable, creating a ‘sweatshirt’ style.

Biker T-Shirts UK

Elasticated and ribbed ribbed hem and cuffs seal out drafts and and there’s a short connection zip, which can be attached to Weise motorcycle trousers. Both external pockets have zipper closure, to keep contents safe on the move, and additional internal pockets provide space for valuables.

The Weise® Stealth Hoodie comes in sizes Small to 5XL in black, is covered by a two-year warranty, and retails at £119.99 including VAT.

For further information on the full range of Weise motorcycle clothing and accessories call 0117 9719200 or visit www.thekeycollection.co.uk
Stealthy streetwear from Weise 2





Industry News Gallery

Stealthy streetwear from Weise 1Spidi Alpentrophy 1Degrease with Diamondbrite 1Alpinestars Presents: Limited Edition Johann Zarco 2019 Supertech R Race Replica 2Randy Mamola To Race IndianxWorkhorse Sprint Racer 2Win with KTM Test Rides 1Django updated 1More bikes on the box 1Super Soco UNVEILS LIMITED EDITION CUX DUCATI EDITION 1REDUCED CAR PARKING PRICES ANNOUNCED FOR Motorcycle Live 2019 1Alpinestars Launches: 2019 MM93 Collection 1Sena Savage helmet - sound styling 1Triumph Motorcycles - creating UK electric motorcycle capability 1Yamaha reveals 11 new stunning Yard Built projects at The Reunion 2019 1Free Tracker and top box with Piaggio Medley, Liberty and Beverly scooters until 31st May 1Alpinestars - TECH Pants 1Alpinestars - TECH TOP Long Sleeve 1Alpinestars - T-FUSE SPORT SHELL WATERPROOF Jacket 1WE CAN ALL HELP TO reduce motorcycle casualties, Says GEM 1BikeTrac endorsed by Ariel Motor Company 1Motorcycle GP Legends To Appear at the Silverstone Classic 1Triumph launches new 2019 Bonneville T120 Ace Edition 2Yamaha Breathes Pure Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP DNA Into the YZF-R125 1BeMoto: Insurance Firm Has Your Back on Track 1New Biker T-Shirts UK Affiliate Scheme 1HM Quickshifter Launches ‘Stand Alone’ Blipper Shifter Kit 1The MICHELIN Tracker, the new all-terrain motorcycle tyre for off-road enthusiasts 3Kawasaki Motors UK and Team Green to exhibit at 2019 International Dirt Bike Show 1Free Limited Edition Vespa Helmet With All VESPA GTS Models 1THE MOTO GUZZI V85 TT IS NOW AVAILABLE WITH 6.9% APR PCP FINANCE 1


@gridgirls
15.5k Followers
Follow
You may also like

Spidi Alpentrophy

Weise Ascari for Sport & Street Riders

Latest offers from Triumph Motorcycles

Jake Dixon smashes Assen records to claim pole from Mackenzie by 0.004s!

Tony Arbolino ahead as 0.024 splits the top four

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR