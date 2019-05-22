New from Weise, the Stealth looks like a classic black hoodie on the outside, but inside it is fitted with CE-armour and a tough aramid lining, so you can move from bike to street with style.

Ideal for urban rides, the Stealth is made from heavy-duty cotton, lined with aramid fibre throughout. A mesh overlay adds to comfort in hot weather and makes it easier to put on/take off.

CE-approved shoulder, elbow and back protection comes as standard and can be removed, so the jacket can be worn casually.

The hood has drawstring adjustment, to help seal out the cold on chilly days, and is also removable, creating a ‘sweatshirt’ style.

Elasticated and ribbed ribbed hem and cuffs seal out drafts and and there’s a short connection zip, which can be attached to Weise motorcycle trousers. Both external pockets have zipper closure, to keep contents safe on the move, and additional internal pockets provide space for valuables.

The Weise® Stealth Hoodie comes in sizes Small to 5XL in black, is covered by a two-year warranty, and retails at £119.99 including VAT.

For further information on the full range of Weise motorcycle clothing and accessories call 0117 9719200 or visit www.thekeycollection.co.uk









Industry News Gallery



You may also like