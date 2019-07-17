When you’re riding a motorcycle, wearing the right gear can help keep you safe and comfortable. The gear women should wear is largely the same as what men should wear. However, there can be a few special considerations. If you want to find the best women’s motorcycle gear, follow some of the tips below.

Helmets

Your helmet is perhaps the most important piece of equipment you wear while on a motorcycle. It is charged with keeping your head safe in the event of a crash. It can also help you to see at high speeds and in poor weather.

If you have longer hair, plan a style that will work with your helmet. In most cases, this is a ponytail secured behind your neck. It can take some experimentation to find a combination that works for you. However, don’t skip the helmet just because it can be uncomfortable and do opt for as much protection as possible. You’ll be glad you did if you get into a crash.

Similarly, if you want to wear jewelry, opt for fairly simple, low-profile earrings. These can get uncomfortable with your helmet and can even get caught.

Check any helmet you are considering to ensure it is rated by a reputable body such as the Department of Transportation. You can find discount motorcycle helmets that are very effective. However, it is better to buy something that will protect you than something that is cheap.

Clothing

Wearing protective clothing is essential when on a motorcycle. Most riders will experience a crash at some point, even if it is just a minor one. The right gear can make the difference between minor scraped and bruises and far more serious injuries.

Keep the weather in mind as you set out. If you are expecting the sun to set during your ride, expect to need some additional layers for the return home.

The good news is that there are plenty of styles and features available from motorcycle jackets and pants. However, don’t expect regular clothing, even rugged items, to offer much protection. Buy some purpose-designed motorcycle gear.

Boots

Finally, find some comfortable boots that lace up above the ankle. Solid boots can make it easier to guide the bike with your bodyweight. They also will help you stay stable in bad weather. In other words, a good pair of boots will help you stay safe.

There are plenty of good motorcycle boots on the market. You don’t have to sacrifice style for safety. Nonetheless, you should put your wellbeing before looking cool.

Choose the right gear because heading out with the wrong stuff may put you and others at risk. It really isn’t worth it to skip proper motorcycle gear.

Get Started

You can find everything from riding gear to street bike tires online. Find the right riding gear for your needs so you can stay safe while enjoying your motorcycle. Riding is one of the most freeing ways to get around. However, there is nothing freeing about getting hurt in a crash. Get your protective motorcycle gear today.