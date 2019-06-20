The Sur-ron Electric bike range continues to expand with the announcement of a new LBX Supermoto Wheels Conversion Kit. The road wheel-set is complete including tyres, brake discs and 42 tooth rear wheel sprocket.

This enables owners to simply swap the wheels between SM and off-road depending on where they want to ride.

The new Supermoto wheel set-up will be popular with owners aiming to hit indoor and outdoor short circuits like go-kart tracks.

RRP for the kit is £399.00 inc VAT

Sur-ron has also just appointed the biggest dealer in the Channel Islands; Bikers of Jersey. Bikers stock many leading bands including Ducati, Suzuki, Kawasaki, KTM, Husqvarna, Royal Enfield, Piaggio, and Harley-Davidson and they see massive potential for new lightweight, electric 2 wheelers on the islands.





