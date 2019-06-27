The second day of the combined test at Suzuka Circuit saw Katsuyuki Nakasuga and Alex Lowes putting the YZF-R1 through its paces, and the Yamaha Factory Racing Team was able to make further progress on machine setup for the race.

While keeping a close eye on rival teams’ progress, the testing programme was carried out by the two racers and team with calm precision, keeping the focus on putting all the elements together for another win. In the morning session, Nakasuga set a 2’06.416 lap time that would make him the 2nd fastest of the day while Lowes was also comfortably in the 2‘06s, telling signs of the team’s speed on this year’s TECH21-liveried YZF-R1.

In the afternoon session, Nakasuga had a light fall in the Hitachi Automotive Systems Chicane, but he was completely uninjured and damage to the bike was minimal. Meanwhile, Lowes improved his time by almost a second from Day 1, going just as fast as his Japanese teammate with a 2’06.475 lap time for 3rd overall and once again underlining how strong the team looks already. The final scheduled step for the afternoon session was pit stop practice, and both the riders and the team ran the drills smoothly. The Yamaha Factory Racing Team has made big steps towards being ready to challenge for a record-resetting fifth consecutive 8 Hours win.

There will be one more test following this one held from July 9 to 11, where Nakasuga will take charge of setup duties. After that, all that is left is the race weekend itself, which kicks off on July 25.

Biker T-Shirts UK

Katsuyuki Nakasuga
Yamaha Factory Racing Team – 2’06.416
“We tried out some new parts and the bike felt better every time we went out. Alex tried out the bike too to confirm the settings and had a good impression as well. I had a small crash, but it didn’t cause any issues whatsoever and the R1’s setup is progressing nicely. Our rivals are also setting some fast times, but we’re not at all falling behind. I think this was an extremely productive two-day test; my relationship with the team and my teammates is top notch. At the next test it’ll be just me riding, and we’ll be working on making minor adjustments to finalise the R1 so me and my teammates can ride at our very best. It sounds like Michael is making a steady recovery, but we still don’t know what the situation will be. So I’ll simply do my best and be prepared to respond to whatever situation might arise.”

Alex Lowes
Yamaha Factory Racing Team – 2’06.475
“Today Nakasuga-san and I tried some different settings and we both found a really good feeling. For me, even though it’s still an R1, it’s quite different to the one I ride in World Superbike so it’s really important to get a lot of laps in. We made a lot of progress at this test with our tyre choice and with the pit stop practice. So now I’m headed straight back to the U.K. for a promotional event and then to Donington for the next Superbike race. Then we’ve got the race at Laguna Seca in the U.S. and then we’ll be back here for the 8 Hours. It’s a pretty hard schedule, but I’m planning to take it easy for a few days in the U.S. after Laguna Seca so I can come back to Suzuka in the best condition possible!”

Wataru Yoshikawa
Team Manager – Yamaha Factory Racing Team
“We tried out some new chassis parts and both Nakasuga and Alex liked them, so that gave us a good direction to work in. Nakasuga had a crash in the morning, but that didn’t change the atmosphere in the garage; I actually think it gave us a good shot in the arm to keep us focused until the end of this two-day test. As for the team, we still have some things to address with our pit stops, so we plan to work on those. The next official test from July 9 to 11 will be pivotal, and we’ll be looking to refine both the bike and our pit stop routine. It sounds like Michael is doing well after his surgery and while he will sit out the U.K. round, he wants to try returning to action at Laguna Seca. His participation in the 8 Hours will all come down to his condition, but we all sincerely hope he can recover quickly and be with us at Suzuka to race for a fifth win.”





Latest News Gallery

Suzuka 8 Hours Factory YZF-R1 in Fine Form as Test Ends on High Note 1More 8 Hours Testing For KRT 1LONDON-BASED DEALERSHIP BMG ADOPTS SUZUKI FRANCHISE 1Ben Currie to Join Glenn Irwin at Knockhill 1Be bolder on the polder – Assen Rookies Cup 1Bridewell leads the pack with Brookes set to fight for Integro Triple Crown prize 2Arc Vector to Make its Global Dynamic Debut at Goodwood 1MotoAmerica Featured On Jay Leno’s Garage 1Powerslide Motorcycles recognised by Suzuki as top-selling GSX-R dealership in Europe 1Marquez wins, Quartararo soars and chaos reigns at Catalunya 1Alex Marquez demolishes Moto2™ to take over at the top 1Marcos Ramirez makes it a magnificent seven different history-makers in a row 1New direction for LS2 Vector helmet 1Gajser & Prado Victorious in Teutschenthal 1Rea conquerers his 75th WorldSBK victory as Bautista crashes early on 1WorldSSP: Krummenacher beats Caricasulo after titanic final lap battle 1WorldSSP300: Carrasco conquers chaotic WorldSSP300 at Misano 1Gajser and Prado top the qualifying races in Teutschenthal 1WorldSSP: Majestic Mahias makes Misano his own in Superpole 1Wet Race 1 sees Rea victorious as Sykes and Bautista completes podium 1WorldSSP300: Gonzalez heads mixed-up WorldSSP300 grid 1Van der Mark sets the fastest lap time ahead of Rea and Bautista before suffering a huge crash 1WorldSSP: Caricasulo on top at home whilst Soomer surprises 1WorldSSP300: Schotman on top as Hendra Pratama leads chasing pack 1Ventura kit for Kats 2Alpinestars Presents: Limited Edition ‘Rea 2019’ Supertech R Race Replica 3R&G Set For Summer Bash as Annual Track day Returns to Cadwell 1MXGP 2019: First Gameplay video unveil 1Sur-ron Moving On 1Granado wins FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup race simulation 1MXGP Head to the Hard Pack of Teutschenthal 1Final power, torque & weight confirmed for the new Triumph Rocket 3 TFC 1Adventure With No Limit: Introducing The KTM 790 ADVENTURE R Rally 1Smith fastest overall, Garzo takes first E-Pole in FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup testing 1Moto2™ and Moto3™ back on track at Official Test in Barcelona 2Kawasaki’s complete 2020 off road line up unveiled 8“Most powerful yet” Kawasaki KX250 unveiled for 2020 model year 3Dainese Launches Smart Jacket 2Parallel Twin Power – Ninja 650 & Z650 1Pump your ride with SKS 1Garzo fastest as FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup gets back on track 1Viñales strikes late to top the Official Test 1Kawasaki is Calling 1Alpinestars - SMX PLUS v2 Boots 1Alpinestars - GP PRO R3 Glove 2Alpinestars - Racing Absolute leather suit 1Alpinestars - Tech-Air® Race airbag 1RiminiWorldSBK: Electric feel 1WorldSSP: Title pendulum set to take another swing at Misano 1WorldSSP300: the championship fight set to rage at Misano 1Excitement building at Suzuka 1Double Trouble: Elias Sweeps UMC 1Gajser and Prado Take Victories in Latvia 2Brookes reigns supreme to be crowned King of Brands after winning double 1Marquez wins, Quartararo soars and chaos reigns at Catalunya 1Alex Marquez demolishes Moto2™ to take over at the top 1Marcos Ramirez makes it a magnificent seven different history-makers in a row 1Elias Gets It Done In Race One At UMC 1Herlings and Prado win Saturday in Latvia 1Redding snatches it at Brands by 0.007s to claim first Bennetts BSB pole position 1Quartararo takes on Marquez as Yamaha make it a tight battle at the top in Barcelona 1Fernandez takes first pole, top six within a tenth in Moto2™ 1Rodrigo bests rookie Ogura to become seventh different polesitter in a row 1Fabio Quartararo heads a four-factory fight on Friday 1Lüthi leads a tight tussle for supremacy on Friday 1Lopez throws down the gauntlet on Day 1 1Brookes back on top at Brands Hatch after opening day in Kent 1MotoGP70: Riders suit up to celebrate the history of the sport in style 1"Four, maybe six riders can fight for the win": MotoGP™ ready for battle in Barcelona 2Weise Diablo leather jacket 1Over 300 Motorcycles Attend First Official French IMRG Rally 1Ewan McGregor, back on a Moto Guzzi 1Gajser & Prado take red plates to Latvia 1MotoGP70: Barcelona starts the celebrations 1Halfway To The Titles: Utah Motorsports Campus Up Next For MotoAmerica 1Bennetts BSB contenders set for King of Brands battle 1Prosecco DOC named Event Main sponsor of the 2019 WorldSBK UK Round 1LAW RETURNS WITH QUATTRO TEAM ABM GP2 BIKE AT BRANDS HATCH 1Leave Nothing Behind – 2018 Ninja H2 SX & Ninja H2 SX SE 2OptiMate Panel Show 1Moto Ain win FIM Endurance World Cup 1Danilo Petrucci storms Mugello for first Grand Prix win 1Double delight: Marquez takes first back-to-back Moto2™ wins 1Aron Canet conquers COTA in classic Moto3™ encounter 1F.C.C. TSR Honda France win in Germany 1Gajser and Prado Continue Winning Streak in Russia 2Decisive victories in Barcelona 1Michael van der Mark takes first win of the season as championship leader Bautista crashes 1Federico Caricasulo battles back to take Jerez victory 1WorldSSP300: Gonzalez extends advantage with Jerez victory 1Febvre and Prado Run Pole in Russia 1Bautista takes home win ahead of van der Mark. Melandri third after Rea penalty 1WorldSSP: Krummenacher on pole after Caricasulo penalty 1Brutal battle in WorldSSP300 sees Garcia return to winning ways 1Poles decided in Barcelona 1SRC Kawasaki retain pole 1Win all-expenses-paid trip to Italian Grand Prix with Maxxis 1Bautista back on top at the end of Friday free practices in Jerez 1Teammates Caricasulo and Krummenacher dominate day one of action in Jerez 1WorldSSP300: Gonzalez leads Spanish 1-2 after WorldSSP300 day one! 1


@gridgirls
15.8k Followers
Follow
You may also like

MotoAmerica Announces Mazda Raceway Date

Michael van der Mark to Replace Rossi in Aragon

Dani Pedrosa conquers mixed conditions for P1 at Aragon

WorldSSP300: Alfonso Coppola storms to pole in Portugal

Jonathan Rea tops official Portimao test

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR