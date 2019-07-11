Suzuki and Arai release MotoGP-inspired Chaser-X 1Suzuki and Arai have joined forces to create a Team Suzuki Ecstar, MotoGP-inspired Chaser-X limited edition helmet, which comes with an RRP of £550 and is available now through authorised Suzuki dealerships or online.

The helmet gets a striking blue, white, and yellow design with bold Suzuki lettering, reminiscent of the firm’s GSX-RR MotoGP racer, and is ACU Gold Standard certified. It also uses a double d-ring chin strap fastener, Arai’s new shield latch system, and includes liner speaker pockets.

Available in sizes XS-XXL, it is available through authorised Suzuki dealerships or online via Suzuki’s web store, here.

Industry News Gallery

