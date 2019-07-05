Suzuki has announced the continuation of its industry-leading 2,3,4 finance offer, which gives customers the ability to tailor a finance package to their individual needs by choosing either a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) or Hire Purchase (HP) deal, and the term of their agreement – from two, three, and four year deals – with an APR to match.
The offer is available on all V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 1000 models, plus the GSX-S1000F, GSX-S1000, and GSX-S750 street machines, with a minimum deposit of £1000. With a minimum deposit of £500 customers can also take advantage of the offer on the GSX-S125 and Address scooter.
It means the frugal Address, which boasts a combined fuel economy figure of 134mpg, is available for just £75.45 per month over two years with the minimum £500 deposit, while the range-topping and adventure-ready V-Strom 1000XT, powered by Suzuki’s character-packed 1037cc V-twin engine and featuring traction control and cornering ABS, plus lightweight spoked wheels, lower cowling, and hand guards, can be ridden for £97.56 per month over 37 months with a deposit or trade-in of £2,500.
From the street bike range, the GSX-S750 is available for £69.58 per month over three years, with a deposit or trade-in of £2,000.
For more information on Suzuki’s current offers, click here. For details on Suzuki’s model lineup, click here.
