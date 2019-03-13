Suzuki’s hotly-anticipated new Katana will come with an RRP of £11,399 when it arrives in dealerships in the spring, while a special Samurai accessory pack will also be available at the point of launch, with an RRP of £999 that saves customers £383 over the cost of the individual items.

Included in the kit is a fly screen, red and black accessory seat, carbon effect front mudguard and engine covers, a protective tank pad, wheel rim tape, and a subtle-yet-sharp red top fairing and seat unit decal.

The new Katana – the vision of famed Italian designer Rodolfo Frascoli – takes styling cues from the original 1980s icon and cult classic, yet applies them to create a thoroughly modern and distinctive design, all of which is wrapped around a chassis and engine package from Suzuki designed to deliver optimum performance. It also gets a three-mode traction control system, plus Suzuki’s helpful low RPM assist function.

For more information on the new Katana click here. To browse Suzuki's comprehensive accessory range, visit https://shopbikes.suzuki.co.uk/





