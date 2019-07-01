Suzuki has extended its 0% finance offer on the award-winning and race-proven GSX-R1000R plus the entry-level GSX-R125, with the deal now available until the end of September 2019. There’s also a new £250 Suzuki deposit contribution on the GSX-R125.

Available with a minimum deposit of £1,000 on the range-topping GSX-R1000R, customers can ensure they’re choosing a deal that best suits their personal circumstances, and opt for either a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) or Hire Purchase (HP) agreement.

The extension means the race-winning machine is available for just £149 per month on a PCP deal over 37 months, with a deposit or trade-in of £2,915. On HP it can be ridden away for £381.39 per month over the same period, with no final balloon payment.

Suzuki’s 0% offer also extends to the learner-friendly GSX-R125, which is available with a minimum deposit of £750 on HP, £250 of which comes as a Suzuki deposit contribution, meaning buyers need only find £500. As a result, the sporty 125 can be enjoyed for just £100.67 per month over three years.

The GSX-R1000R uses a host of MotoGP-derived technology, from a clever variable valve timing system that allows it to produce both impressive low-down torque and top-end power, to a comprehensive suite of performance-boosting electronics that includes an IMU-governed, 10-mode traction control system, launch control, quickshifter and auto-blipper, and cornering ABS.

The GSX-R125 set new benchmarks when it was launched in 2017, coming into the 125 sports bike market with the best power-to-weight ratio. It boasts an LCD dash, LED lighting, keyless ignition, and Suzuki’s easy-start system.

For more information on Suzuki's GSX-R range, click here.





