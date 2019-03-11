Suzuki has launched a massive March sale on its Genuine accessory range with up to 35% off the most popular items, making it even easier for owners to add a personal touch to their machine this spring.

The offer applies to a host of items that fit a variety of models, from seat cowls and double bubble screens on GSX-Rs to top boxes, engine bars, and tank bags for members of the V-Strom stable. There are also huge savings to be had on tank pads, hand guards, and centre stands, with accessories to fit everything from GSX-S, GSX-R, V-Strom, and SV machinery.

Suzuki GB accessory manager, Andy Taylor, commented, “This is arguably the biggest accessory sale we’ve launched, with over 75 lines included for a number of models, and comes at a time when a lot of people are getting bikes out of the garage again or getting into dealerships to sort a new bike for the year ahead. This sale – where accessories can be ordered online or through dealerships or fitted to all new bikes at the point of sale – means customers can add that extra bit of personalisation or practicality, and save a bit of money in the process.”

For more information or to see Suzuki’s full range of accessories, click here. To find your local dealership and arrange fitment, click here.





