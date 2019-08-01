Suzuki has launched a new summer incentive, rewarding anyone that takes a test ride on selected models with £500 off the RRP when they go on to purchase. The offer runs in conjunction with all current campaigns, and across most of Suzuki’s on-road range.

Running from 1 August to 9 September, the incentive applies to both the GSX-R1000 and range-topping GSX-R1000R, the GSX-S1000F, GSX-S1000, and GSX-S750, both variants of the V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 1000, plus the SV650X and the new-for-2019 KATANA. The £500 off is available to cash buyers and finance customers.

The offer runs alongside the current 0% finance offer on the GSX-R1000R, and Suzuki’s 2,3,4 campaign, which allows customers to choose from either a PCP or HP deal, and then select the length of their agreement with an APR to match. If choosing a V-Strom, customers will also benefit from £500 worth of free accessories, making Suzuki’s adventure range a truly tempting proposition.

Suzuki GB head of motorcycles, Jonathan Martin, commented, “Summer’s in full swing, but for those still in the process of selecting a new bike for the season, this offer is an added sweetener alongside our current offers that make riding a new Suzuki this summer an even more tempting and viable option.”

For more information on Suzuki's finance offers, click here.





