Suzuki has shown its new colour options for the 2020 SV650 and Address scooter, which are available from UK dealerships this month.

The ever-popular SV650 comes in a new metallic silver with an eye-catching blue trellis wrapped around its punchy 645cc V-twin engine and blue wheels. A matt black version uses a similarly striking red frame and wheels, while those looking for a more understated SV650 can opt for a gloss black model with black frame and wheels.

Boasting 135mpg, the frugal and congestion-busting Address scooter also comes in a trio of colours for 2020. A simple pearl white is joined by a bright Suzuki blue, plus a classy, dark, matt stellar blue option.

The 2020 SV650 comes with an RRP of £5,999, the Address is available for £2,199.

For more information on the Suzuki range, click here.