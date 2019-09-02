Suzuki shows new colours for 2020 SV650 and Address scooter 1Suzuki has shown its new colour options for the 2020 SV650 and Address scooter, which are available from UK dealerships this month.

The ever-popular SV650 comes in a new metallic silver with an eye-catching blue trellis wrapped around its punchy 645cc V-twin engine and blue wheels. A matt black version uses a similarly striking red frame and wheels, while those looking for a more understated SV650 can opt for a gloss black model with black frame and wheels.

Boasting 135mpg, the frugal and congestion-busting Address scooter also comes in a trio of colours for 2020. A simple pearl white is joined by a bright Suzuki blue, plus a classy, dark, matt stellar blue option.

The 2020 SV650 comes with an RRP of £5,999, the Address is available for £2,199.

For more information on the Suzuki range, click here.

