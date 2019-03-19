Compact and easy to attach, SW Motech’s ION S Tail Bag expands from 7 to 15 litres – perfect for carrying all those essentials needed for a ride-out.

Measuring just 33 x 29 x 10cm (expanding to 18cm) the ION S is shaped to sit on a pillion seat or luggage rack without hindering the rider in any way. It offers ample space for a smartphone, wallet, keys, paperwork, waterproof trousers and other must-haves – ideal for bikes with limited or no underseat storage,  and for those who prefer not to clutter up their riding jacket or trouser pockets.

Lashed on via tough, riveted D-rings, using the  loop straps included with it, plus two flaps with hook-and-loop closure and a slot on the underside for quick and secure attachment to a seat or rack.

A non-slip underside keeps it where it should be, even under hard riding.
Its durable, UV-resistant 600D polyester outer shell has reinforced sides and a water resistant interior coating, plus a waterproof inner bag, to keep contents safe and dry.

A mesh compartment inside the lid helps separate smaller items like keys and change, while a small outer compartment allows access to items without having to disturb the main contents.

The full circumference zip provides easy access and is lockable for extra peace of mind.  Naturally a carry handle is also included, for use off the bike.

The SW Motech ION S retails at £95.95 including VAT, and comes complete with a waterproof inner bag, four loop attachment straps, paint protection film and full mounting instructions.

Visit www.motohaus.com for details



