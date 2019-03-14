THAWorldSBK: Entertainment continues off-track at the Destination of Speed 1There are just a few days left before the second round of the 2019 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship will take place in Buriram (Thailand), and like every year there are plenty of on and off-track activities to enjoy at Chang International Circuit.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) heads to the circuit as championship leader after a record-breaking weekend at Phillip Island that saw him winning the first Tissot Superpole Race in history, and both Race One and Race Two with an extraordinary margin ahead of reigning World Champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK). After the remarkable performance of the Spaniard in Australia, the weekend ahead is filled with expectations and drama as we are all waiting to know if he will be able to do the same in Thailand.

However, the Pirelli Thai Round will be offering to the fans more than just the action on track, as the Asian race track will be holding exciting events throughout the weekend.

The world-famous stage of the Paddock Show will be in the heart of the SBK Festival, an open area to all fans holding any type of ticket. During Saturday Supershow all WorldSBK and WorldSSP riders will be available for autographs, and during the event, fans will get the chance to win amazing prizes taking part in interactive competitions and giveaway contests. On top of that, after qualifying on Saturday, and after the races on Saturday and Sunday the popular Qualifying and Race Podiums Shows will give the chance to hear the leading riders’ reactions minutes after the Prosecco Doc is sprayed.

In addition to the unique atmosphere that the Pirelli Thai Round provides, the SBK Festival is set to bring even more entertainment for all fans. The event will include on Saturday free concerts from leading Thai artists such as Retro Spectrum, Chor R Siam, Tatuwa, New Charoen Pura and Pang Nakarin and Midnight May Day. Stunt riders will be showing their skills with Stunt Shows, and the Buriram United Go-Kart track will be open throughout all the weekend from 10:30 to 18:00 providing an opportunity to take part into four-wheeled competitions.

Games and other exciting activities will bring even more fun for people attending the Pirelli Thai Round, and fans will be able to get their exclusive Official WorldSBK Pirelli Thai Round Event T-Shirt at Buriram Megastore as a souvenir of their unforgettable WorldSBK experience at Chang International Circuit.



