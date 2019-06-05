The FIM CEV Repsol arrives in Barcelona 1After the third round of the FIM CEV Repsol at the Le Mans Circuit in May, where only the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship riders competed, the race program recovers its usual format at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – although with two races in both the Moto3™ and Moto2™ categories and one in the European Talent Cup.

In the FIM Moto3™ JWCh, the current leader of the Championship, Yuki Kunii (Asia Talent Team), has confirmed he will not attend this event after suffering a wrist injury. The Japanese rider, who leads the point standings with a cushion of 13 points after two wins and a second place in his last three races, has made it easier for his competitors, especially Jeremy Alcoba (Laglisse Academy ), third in the last race, while Xavier Artigas (Leopard Impala Junior Team) is third overall with 53 points, one more than Barry Baltus (Sama Qatar Angel Nieto Team).

Alcoba is one of the riders hoping to break Kunii’s dominance: the Laglisse Academy team member was the only rider capable of a podium finish in both the races in Barcelona last season. Xavier Artigas, last year’s ETC champion, finished second with a podium that was vital in winning the title.

Leader of the Moto2™ European Championship Edgar Pons (Baiko Racing Team) will be feeling confident after winning in the last round of the FIM CEV Repsol in Valencia. He has a 16-point lead over Niki Rikhard Tuuli (Team Stylobike) who returns to competition after a serious fall in Valencia, although he has already taken part in a private test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Alessandro Zaccone (Promoracing) is just one point behind Tuuli while Héctor Garzó (CNS Motorsport), who finished second in Valencia, is fourth overall 28 points behind the leader.

As such, Pons – who is on home ground – will be the rider to beat. In Superstock 600, Joan Díaz (DCR Racing Team) heads the category with 66 points against the 58 of Alessandro Zetti (FAU55 El Señor de las Bolsa).

The ETC is headed by the rider who has won the last two races, Izán Guevara (Cuna de Campeones). Guevara made a cautious start to the season at Estoril but then won the next two races in Valencia. The Cuna de Campeones rider arrives in Barcelona with a lead of 10 points over the second rider, Iván Ortolá (Sama Qatar Angel Nieto Team) and 14 points over David Muñoz (Jerez Andalucía Motor Talent) in third place.

José Antonio Rueda will have a good chance to move up in the classification at a circuit where he has already finished on the podium: last year he finished third behind Xavier Artigas and Matteo Patacca (SIC58 Squadra Corse), two riders who have already moved on to Moto3™.

The schedule for next Sunday’s races is as follows:

Moto3™ Race 1 (16 laps) 11.00
Moto2™ Race 1 (17 laps) 12.00
ETC (15 laps) 13.00
Moto3™ Race 2 (16 laps) 14.00
Moto2™ Race 2 (17 laps) 15.00
ETC Series 2 (15 laps) 16.00

As usual, the entrance to the paddock will be free over the weekend. In addition, FIM CEV Repsol fans who go to the tunnel of the control tower of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday morning will be able to join the Pit Lane Walk. Only firstcomers will get a pass for the Pit Lane Walk with a maximum of two passes per person. The Pit Lane Walk will take place at 10.15 am and start from the outside of the control tower.

Television networks and new media platforms in Europe and many countries are showing more and more interest in live broadcasts or on demand videos of FIM CEV Repsol events. New in Spain, DAZN will include the Moto3™ Junior World Championship, Moto2™ European Championship and European Talent Cup in its programming, showing each of the scheduled races – as will BT Sports in both in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with live broadcasts of all races in each category. Also new is that Canal Plus in France will broadcast all the races live on Canal+ Sport. In Italy, Sky will broadcast live the Moto3™ Junior World Championship and the Moto2™ European Championship races.

In Belgium, GP Inside will offer live broadcasts of all the Championship races. Through Eurosportplayer (Holland and Romania) Eurosport will also offer live coverage of the Moto3™ Junior World Championship, Moto2™ European Championship and European Talent Cup. In Portugal, Sport TV consolidates its commitment to motorcycling with live or recorded broadcasts of all the races scheduled throughout the season. Hungarian fans will be able to follow the young hopefuls of the European Talent Cup thanks to the recorded broadcast of ETC races by the Spiler TV channel.

By means of its digital platform the Motorsport group will broadcast live all the Moto3™ Junior World Championship, Moto2™ European Championship and European Talent Cup events, with worldwide coverage except in the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy which will offer the same content through other media partners. The Edgesport Channel will show live all the Moto3™ Junior World Championship, Moto2™ European Championship and European Talent Cup races, which will be available 24/7 on various platforms with coverage in Abu Dhabi, Belgium, Cambodia , China, Hong Kong, India, Mongolia, Myanmar, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Pacific Islands, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Solomon Islands, Thailand and Vietnam.

In addition, in those countries without television coverage, all races will be broadcast live on the championship’s YouTube channel.

All the results and information about the Championship are on the official website: www.fimcevrepsol.com





