

Further information released following fire at MotoE™ Test in Jerez

Early on the 14th March, a fire in the newly-built E-paddock at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto destroyed the majority of material for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup. No one suffered any injury as a result and the damage was purely material. This is the key concern for all those involved as safety is the top priority on and off track.

As previously stated, an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire, the results of which will be published as soon as it has concluded.

The FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup is a competition born from innovation, powered by 100% renewable energy. This ambition to evolve and experiment with new technologies brings with it an associated risk. It can be confirmed, however, that no motorcycles were charging at the time of the incident in the box in which the fire started.

Dorna Sports and all of our partners in this new venture are committed to getting the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup back on track as soon as possible, with work already underway to begin rebuilding and replacing materials and motorcycles lost in the fire.

MotoE™ will race in 2019 and a revised calendar will be announced in due course. However, it can be confirmed that the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup will not race at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto as part of the Gran Premio Red Bull de España this season.