MoWill Tuuli be under attack in Austria? MotoE™ heads for the hills.

After a scintillating first weekend of racing for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup in Germany, it’s time to saddle up for Round 2 and head for the stunning Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. Niki Tuuli (Ajo MotoE) leads the way as the grid prepare to fight it out for another 25 points, with Austria presenting a very different challenge.

The Sachsenring is tight and twisty, which the Red Bull Ring most definitely isn’t. Testing at Valencia and Jerez had created some expectations ahead of the season opener, but practice in Germany certainly saw the order shuffle as the grid took on the unique track. So will that also be true as we switch it up again and head for Spielberg?

The likes of Tuuli and fellow podium finishes Bradley Smith (One Energy Racing) and Mike Di Meglio (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) will be hoping not, as will Hector Garzo (Tech 3 E-Racing), who all had some serious speed in Germany. But the likes of Eric Granado (Avintia Esponsorama Racing) need more from Round 2 after a tougher start, with a six-race calendar making every point crucial in the fight for the crown.

Matteo Ferrari (Trentino Gresini MotoE) will be looking to bridge the gap to the front quartet and hoping the Red Bull Ring is the place to do it, too, with the Italian having completed the top five last time out. And Alex De Angelis (Octo Pramac MotoE) and Xavier Simeon (Avintia Esponsorama Racing), who were only tenths apart, will be eager to take that duel a few places forward.

Sete Gibernau (Join Contract Pons 40), meanwhile, made a huge step forward once the lights went out and came out on top in an incredibly close fight throughout the points. He led Nico Terol (Openbank Angel Nieto Team), Mattia Casadei (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse), Niccolo Canepa (LCR E-Team), Jesko Raffin (Dynavolt Intact GP) and Kenny Foray (Tech 3 E-Racing) over the line when the race was stopped, with only a second separating a solid top ten from only a couple of points for those in the squabble. That’s sure to reignite at Spielberg.

Two practice sessions on Friday are joined by a new FP3 on Saturday morning in Austria, with all three deciding the order the riders then head out for E-Pole at 16:00 (GMT +2). Will Tuuli rule the Ring? The six-lap race begins at 10:00 on Sunday.

Cup standings

1 – Niki Tuuli (FIN) 25

2 – Bradley Smith (GBR) 20

3 – Mike di Meglio (FRA) 16

4 – Hector Garzo (SPA) 13

5 – Matteo Ferrari (ITA) 11





