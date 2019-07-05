After the first day of Free Practice, it’s looking incredibly tight at the top.

Mike Di Meglio (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) heads the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup field after Friday Free Practice at the HJC Helmets Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, a 1:28.547 in FP2 seeing the 2008 125cc World Champion edge ahead of Niki Tuuli (Ajo MotoE) by 0.039. Third was Hector Garzo (Tech 3 E-Racing), with three top three split by a just 0.097 after two sessions.

In the morning it was Jesko Raffin (Dynavolt Intact GP) who set the pace as the Swiss rider had an awesome half-second advantage over Tuuli, but every rider improved their laptimes in the afternoon and in the shuffle Raffin was fourth overall, 0.149 off the top. Bradley Smith (One Energy Racing) completed the top five, two and a half tenths off Di Meglio’s best.

The winner of the race simulation in Valencia, Eric Granado (Avintia Esponsorama Racing), was sixth and had Alex De Angelis (Octo Pramac MotoE) just half a tenth behind him, with the gap even smaller between the next two riders: Xavier Simeon (Avintia Esponsorama Racing) beat Nico Terol (Openbank Angel Nieto team) to P8 by just 0.002.

Matteo Ferrari (Trentino Gresini MotoE) completed the top ten, ahead of Niccolo Canepa (LCR E-Team) and Sete Gibernau (Join Contract Pons 40).

Lorenzo Savadori (Trentino Gresini MotoE) crashed in FP1, rider ok, and Josh Hook (Octo Pramac MotoE) did the same in FP2, briefly bringing out the Red Flags, rider ok.

With the timesheets so tight, you don’t want to miss the first ever E-Pole qualifying session, live from 16:00 (GMT +2) on Saturday.

Track action for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup began on Friday and to mark the historic weekend, Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, Enel X CEO Francesco Venturini and Energica CEO Livia Cevolini gave a Press Conference to talk everything MotoE™.

With topics wide-ranging and each covering a different aspect of the new Cup, there were statements from the three as well as questions from the floor.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports: “It’s a historic moment, for us, the Championship, the MotoGP™ Championship started more than 70 years ago and until now, all the races have been with fuel and this is the first time with another energy source. Our duty as Dorna is to create racing, and we are experimenting, along with Enel and Energica, how we can create races with this new energy. For us it’s a very important moment, nothing is easy but despite difficulties and the problem in Jerez, we were able all together to re-organise everything, thanks to Enel and Energica we could rebuild everything and be here today to make real races. I would also like to say thanks to the teams who are part of MotoGP and part of MotoE. It’s a new era and we’ll continue trying to improve these possibilities, learning how we can do things better, but the start today has been very important.”

Francesco Venturini, CEO of Enel X: “It is a great opportunity to show there is also a different way to do motor racing. For us it is very important to be a sponsor and provide the technology to this competition. Electric mobility is part of our innovative, sustainable business as well as part of the energy transition the world is embracing and we want to play a key role inside and outside the circus by testing here the technologies of the future.”

Livia Cevolini, CEO of Energica: “It’s very exciting for all of us. It’s a choice of business for us, we’re a young manufacturer and we are the first to manufacture and sell these kinds of vehicles around the world so it was important for us from the business point of view to be here, but we are also passionate about motorcycle racing. So being here, making history and making a new innovative path in racing, our passion; our first passion, is very exciting. So I think that all of us and our staff want to have fun, enjoy the weekend, and we want all of you to have fun. We’re delighted to be here as protagonists.”





