Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled a raft of new offers across its exciting range of bikes, including a free GoPro camera and a £1,000 contribution towards the personalisation of your new motorcycle.

Buyers of the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC or XE – An incredible new benchmark in scrambler capability and style – will get a free GoPro Hero 7 camera worth nearly £400 with which to record their exploits both on and off-road.

Meanwhile, the Thruxton R – arguably the most thrilling and full-blooded sports classic on the market today – comes with a whopping £1,000 to put towards Triumph’s bespoke personalisation programme, meaning buyers can truly make the bike their very own.

The new collection of offers are available from now until September 30.

Amongst the other great deals on offer, the dynamic and agile Triumph Street Triple range comes with a couple of additional incentives; the Street Triple R and S models come with a free Quickshifter, worth £400, while the even more explosive Street Triple RS is offered with a complimentary silencer.

All three of these thrilling bikes can be bought with an APR of just 3.9% Representative; all other motorcycles in the range are subject to a 7.9% APR interest rate.

Elsewhere, £500 personalisation contributions are available for purchasers of the Triumph Bonneville T100 and T100 Black, as well as the Bonneville Bobber (excluding Bobber Black).

Across the Tiger adventure bike range, complimentary panniers will be a welcome addition for buyers of the Tiger 800, while the Tiger 1200 comes with the complimentary panniers and a £1,000 deposit contribution. A complimentary Garmin sat nav unit will be packaged up for buyers of the Tiger Sport model.

Devron Boulton, National Sales Manager at Triumph Motorcycles UK, said: “There’s a real variety of offers available to riders thinking about buying their next Triumph motorcycle, all designed to boost their enjoyment of a new bike. From enhancing their adventures in the saddle with gadgets to customise their ride to perfection, the next three month’s worth of Triumph offers make it a great time to book a test ride.”

To view the latest offers in more detail, visit: https://www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk/offers/uk/latest-offers





