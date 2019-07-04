Fans of Triumph Motorcycles can now enjoy the thrill of the open road on a leased or rented Triumph, thanks to the manufacturer’s new partnership with Spyder Motorcycles.

Spyder, which offers motorbike hire, short-term leasing and fly-and-ride tours, is now offering the Triumph Scrambler 1200, Speed Twin, Street Triple RS and the Tiger 1200 and 800 XRX models to lease or hire in the UK and across Europe.

Riders can enjoy trouble-free motorcycling on the machines – all covered by fully comprehensive insurance – for as little as a day, a week or more.

In addition to rental, Spyder Motorcycles also offers a convenient short-term leasing option. As well as the same insurance cover, the option also includes scheduled maintenance and an allowance of 800 miles per month, with the option to buy extra mileage if required.

For riders looking to spend more time on two wheels, Spyder Club Membership offers the ideal solution. For a monthly fee, riders can buy days and miles and have access to the club fleet with the option of either having the bikes delivered or picking them up from the company’s Silverstone headquarters.

Devron Boulton, National Sales Manager, said: “Not everyone is in a position to own a Triumph and enjoy their superb engineering and rideabilty, which is why we are delighted to have our motorcycles on the Spyder fleet. It gives riders the opportunity to enjoy our product and the benefits that short-term hire and leasing brings.”

Spyder Motorcycles is also an official Isle of Man (IOM) TT travel partner and will be supplying riders with Triumph motorcycles to rent for the legendary IOM TT in 2020.

For more information: https://www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk/public-content-uk/spyder-club





