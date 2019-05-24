Next month, motorcycle riders with an A2 licence will be able to experience the stunning looks and rideability of Triumph’s A2 licence-ready line-up at its Test Ride Roadshow.

Held over three days, the roadshow kicks off on Saturday 15th June at Squires Café, Leeds with two more dates on Wednesday 19th and Sunday 23rd at the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience in Hinckley and Triumph London respectively.

The three days are devised to give A2 licence-holders the opportunity to try out the comprehensive range of Triumph A2 models and find out all they need from the company’s experienced staff.

Triumph’s range of A2 motorcycles comprises Street Triple S, Street Twin, Street Cup, Street Scrambler, Bonneville T100 and T100 Black and the Tiger 800.

Those wishing to attend can book on-line via the Triumph booking website or simply attend on the day.

Rick Cawley, Regional Director Europe – Sales & Marketing, said: “Triumph has a fantastic range of capable A2 licence-ready motorbikes that don’t restrict riders’ fun and are easily converted back to full power when needed.

“We obviously want as many young riders to experience our bikes but we got feedback that many of them were struggling to organise test rides because of the complexities around insurance and prohibitively high costs for dealers. This is a group of often overlooked riders and this is our chance to let them sample the whole range in one place without any hassle.”

Find your nearest A2 roadshow: https://www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk/public-content-uk/A2-roadshow





Industry News Gallery



