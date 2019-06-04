Triumph's Bobber Build Off - Ready for your votes 1

Voting is open to find the winning entry for Triumph’s inaugural Bobber Build off Challenge.

  • Fans can vote by visiting the Triumph UK Facebook albums and liking their favourite builds, each like counts as a vote

Triumph dealerships from around the UK are putting their customised Bobbers to the vote in manufacturer’s inaugural Bobber Build Off challenge.

Using a combination of genuine Triumph accessories and exceptional engineering skills, the 13 participating dealerships have been working hard in recent months to painstakingly design, personalise and pimp their beautiful Bonneville Bobbers to perfection.

Each of the dealerships prized rides were recently displayed at The Bike Shed Show in London,  alongside the first of Triumph’s Factory Custom Limited Editions, Thruxton TFC and Rocket 3 TFC and its custom Speed Twin, designed by the Bike Shed’s Anthony ‘Dutch’ van Someren.

Fans of the iconic modern classic are now voting on-line on Triumph’s website, voting closes at 10am on Thursday 29th August. Fans will be taken through to the Triumph UK Facebook album page where they can like their favourite Bobber’s, each like counts as a vote. The three finalists will then go into a head-to-head showdown judged by a celebrity panel at the end of July.

Rick Cawley, Regional Director Europe – Sales & Marketing, said: “Since its launch, the Bonneville Bobber has proven to be the most popular Triumph motorcycle for personalising. We launched the competition to not only showcase the customisation and engineering skills of the Triumph dealer network, but to also demonstrate that choosing genuine Triumph accessories is the ideal way to personalise your ride.”

The 13 finalists are: Jack Lilley Ashford; A1 York; Bevans of Cardiff; JS Gedge; Bulldog; Glasgow; Pure Triumph Wellingborough; Triumph World Chesterfield; Triumph East London, Phillip McCallen, Peterborough Triumphy, Laguna Ashford, Laguna Maidstone.





