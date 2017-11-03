Two Brand-New Free Features For Budding Bikers at Motorcycle Live

Motorcycle Live is not just for grown ups – you can get your budding little bikers on two wheels in one of the two brand-new FREE features at the show, which takes place at The NEC, Birmingham from 18-26 November.

For older children, a full-powered Youth Arenacross Experience will make its debut at Motorcycle Live, with two mini-AX dirt tracks suitable for first-time and intermediate riders aged between four and 12. Partnered with electric bike manufacturer, Kuberg, the limited-edition Arenacross Range of bikes will be available to ride and kids will be kitted out in the latest AX-branded MX kit. Expert coaches will also be on hand. Bookings are being taken now for 50% of the available slots. To book visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk/feature/youth-ax-experience/

The AX team will also be looking for novice riders, who are just starting out in off-road riding, to join the all-new AX Academy, which will be launched at the show. With three different electric bike packages being sold at Motorcycle Live, this could be the launch pad to your child’s Arenacross hobby.

The Strider Adventure Zone is a safe and friendly indoor environment with ramps, seesaws and rumble strips that encourages children aged 18 months to five years to explore mobility on two wheels. Kids will be provided with a helmet and can test ride a Strider bike in a supervised, cordoned-off area, improving their balance, motor skills and confidence. Even the babies can try it out using the Strider Rocking Base – suitable from 12 months.

Advance tickets for Motorcycle Live are on sale now priced at just £19.50 per adult, £12 for Seniors, £1 for 11-16 year olds* and FREE for children aged ten and under (under 16s must be accompanied by a paying adult). This means the entry fee for a family of four comes in at well under £50.

There is also a £25 advance ticket, which includes entry to the show and a Spada Gonzo bag worth £29.99**.

To book, call 0844 581 2345 or visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk

Visitors paying for on-site car parking at The NEC either in advance (at a reduced rate), or on the day, will receive a voucher for half-price admission to the National Motorcycle Museum, which is adjacent to the venue. Motorcycle parking at the show is free of charge.

Motorcycle Live 2017 takes place at The NEC, Birmingham from 18-26 November.

*Advance ticket prices, closing date for advanced tickets 5pm on 17 November 2017. There is a £1.50 fulfilment fee per order.**Limited offer while stocks last.All information correct at the time of release