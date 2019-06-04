British motorcycle control specialists, Venhill, have added the latest generation motocross machines to their extensive cable and hose fitment range, including the current Kawasaki KX250F & 450F and the Yamaha YZ250F & 450F.

Developed for well-established race teams – including Bike IT Dixon Kawasaki in MXGP and Rob Hooper Racing Yamaha in the Maxxis ACU British Motocross championship – Venhill cables and hoses offer increased performance, feel and a lighter action, plus improved durability compared to factory-fitted items; ideal for riders looking to fine tune their set-up.

Venhill offer a complete package – front & rear brake lines, as well as cables for clutch and throttle – all made in the UK and all available in a range of colours, in addition to standard braided steel and black.

Venhill Powerhose Plus hoses feature a teflon core for more efficient fluid flow and high heat resistance. A marine grade stainless steel braid is wrapped around the core, to prevent further pressure expansion, and protect the core against stones, debris, and accident damage. They sell for £50.15 (including VAT) front and £34.88 rear.

The Clutch Cables are a direct swap for the OE versions, and feature high quality cabling with stretch-resistant corded inner wire, and a teflon liner for minimum friction and lighter action – they don’t need to be lubricated either, a real plus in off-road sport. Price £20.46.

Venhill’s off-road Throttle cables feature a flexible marine-grade stainless steel inner wire for maximum flexibility, and are also teflon-lined for minimum friction and a lighter action. Like the clutch cables, they don’t need lubrication. RRP £36.77 (push/pull).

Single cable conversions, including a Venhill 600A dual rate twistgrip, cost £78.78.

Visit www.venhill.co.uk or call 01306 885111 for further details.

