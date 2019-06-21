Ventura have developed a luggage system for the new Suzuki Katana, providing owners with a neat and convenient way to carry up to 40-litres of kit.

Light, stable and versatile, Ventura’s Evo Bike Pack System combines the best features of hard and soft luggage, using three elements:

Discreet L-Brackets, tailor made for each machine, that attach to existing mounting points on the sub-frame. An Evo Rack, which slots into the L-Brackets, offering a stable and secure platform for the luggage. The Evo Pack, that simply slides onto the Rack and clips into place.

This unique mounting system ensures the load won’t shift, even during hard riding. When riding solo, the pack is carried directly behind the rider, close to the bike’s centre of gravity, and can be re-positioned behind the pillion seat when a passenger is onboard. Both options carry the pack well clear of exhausts and the rear wheel.

When luggage isn’t needed, the Pack can be removed in seconds, leaving the neat Rack in place. There is also an option to replace the Rack with a Grab Handle, which takes seconds to swap over.

Packs come in three sizes, from the 10-litre Evo-10 day pack to the 22-litre Evo-22 for a weekend away (pictured) and the 40-litre Evo-40, ideal for touring.

The typical system consisting of the L-Brackets, Evo Rack, and an Evo-22 Jet Stream Pack retails at £362.00 (including VAT). Kits for the original Katana 1100 are also available, priced at £326.80..

For further details, prices and a full list of pack options visit www.ventura-bike.co.uk