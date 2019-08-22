The foul weather that has dogged the meeting and wiped out practice on Tuesday and Wednesday nearly succeeded in doing so again this evening. Ultimately one untimed lap for the Classic Senior and Junior machines was run concurrently with one for the MGP Lightweight and the Newcomers Class B & Class C machines. The riders faced the worst conditions that John McGuinness has ever ridden the course in. The session was quite well attended; but in Ramsey the roads were wet and the wind at gale force by the time that the riders reached us. At least we were able to have a good look at John’s super new helmet.

Friday should see practice go ahead in both the afternoon and evening; but even that will leave riders woefully short of practice and more schedule changes may become necessary before racing begins. Who would want to be the Clerk of the Course for this meeting?