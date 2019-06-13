The Devil’s in the detail of the latest sports leather jacket from Weise, which takes its inspiration from Peter Hickman, who won three races at this year’s Isle of Man TT wearing their kit.

Made from natural cowhide leather with a waxed finish, the Diablo includes many features found in racing leathers. CE-approved armour is fitted at shoulder, elbow and back, with TPU reinforcement cups covering the shoulders, an aerodynamic race hump at the back and stretch panels on shoulders and arms for added flexibility.

Practical features for everyday riding on the road include a removable 120-gram thermal quilted vest, two external pockets with zipper closure, as well as internal pockets and a connection zip, for attachment to Weise trousers.

Quality components feature throughout – the main zipper is by YKK®, the adjustable waist belt system uses genuine Velcro® fasteners, and the collar is trimmed with Neoprene®, to keep out wind and weather.

The Weise® Diablo leather jacket comes in chest sizes 40”-50”, is covered by a two-year warranty, and retails at £269.99 including VAT.

For further information on the full range of Weise motorcycle clothing and accessories call 0117 971 9200 or visit www.thekeycollection.co.uk





