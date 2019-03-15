As part of its nationwide Demo Weekend, Triumph Motorcycles is offering riders the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Triumph Adventure Experience.

To be in with a chance of winning, customers simply need to take a test ride on any new Triumph motorcycle between 23rd and 24th March, 2019, at one of the many Authorised Triumph Dealers in the UK.

The customer event celebrates the exciting and versatile range of bikes that Triumph has to offer, including the brand new Scrambler 1200 and Speed Twin models, which will be available for fans to test ride as part of the demo weekend.

For 2019, the all-new Speed Twin re-introduces the renowned Triumph name to the Modern Classics line-up. With class-leading handling, advanced rider technology and cutting-edge roadster performance and feel, the Speed Twin fully justifies its position as Triumph’s new performance icon.

Triumph’s Scrambler 1200 line-up delivers an unrivalled level of performance, specification and finish. Fused with Triumph’s iconic Scrambler DNA it has all of the capability of a genuine adventure motorcycle. The Scrambler 1200 XE will also be available to ride at the Triumph Adventure Experience alongside Triumph’s latest Tiger range and Bonneville Street Scrambler.

For more information, visit: https://www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk/public-content-uk/National-Demo-Days

Locate your nearest dealer to request a test ride for the Triumph demo weekend.





