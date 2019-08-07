Win Free Insurance With Bennetts 1Renew a motorcycle policy directly with Bennetts this September for a chance to win the cost back.                                                                                                  

Bennetts are offering four riders the chance to get a year’s free motorcycle insurance by winning back the cost of their policy or if they prefer, they can choose to receive £250 in Sportsbike Shop vouchers instead.

In order to qualify, Bennetts customers with a motorcycle policy due for renewal between September 1 and September 30, simply need to renew their premium to be automatically entered into this amazing prize draw. Four riders will be chosen at random once a week during September and they can either enjoy the cash back from the cost of their 12-month premium or instead enjoy a £250 voucher to spend on the huge range of clothing and accessories from the award-winning Sportsbikeshop.co.uk.

Bennetts tailored packages find bikers the best price from its panel of insurers cover on modern and classic machinery with insurance policies that include an expert 24-hour claims service, 90 days EU cover, the ability to ride other bikes and allow 16 common modifications included as standard. Comprehensive package customers benefit from permanently fixed accessories cover, motorcycle theft cover, loss or damage cover, lock and key cover, accident recovery and an uninsured driver promise.

As well as the premium level of cover you’d expect from the Motorcycle Specialist and 5 Star Defaqto Rated insurance company, customers also have free access to the Bennetts Rewards programme. This unique benefit offers riders incredible money-can’t-buy experiences, access to special events, exclusive discounts and deals on clothing and accessories, rider training and track days along with exciting competitions.

Bennetts Managing Director, Vince Chaney, said: “Road riders all need insurance, but Bennetts strives to give its customers much more than Five Star levels of cover, such as with the Bennetts Rewards programme that saves our policy holders money on goods and services along with delivering incredible experiences and competitions. Now to add to this we are giving four riders the ultimate insurance package – the cost of their premium back!”

For further information on what makes Bennetts different along with full terms and conditions of this competition, visit www.bennetts.co.uk or call 0330 041 2174.





