The teammate battled in the closing stages, setting the stage for a titanic duel for the rest of the Acerbis Portuguese Round!

A greasy track surface at the Algarve International Circuit meant that there was very little in terms of improvements in the World Supersport FP2. However, there was plenty of intrigue regarding how Randy Krummenacher (BARDAHL Evan Bros. WorldSSP Team) would cope with his injury after a big FP1 crash. The Swiss rider was toppled overall, with teammate Federico Caricasulo slamming in a late time to end the day on top.

Federico Caricasulo top in FP2 and overall, as he blasted in a lap time in the closing stages of the session to go ahead of his teammate. Krummenacher’s crash resulted in left knee injuries, meaning that he took it steady in FP2 and ran for most of the session in fifth place. In the final ten minutes, Krummenacher improved his time but in the end, it was only good enough for second. Jules Cluzel (GMT94 YAMAHA) elevated himself to second in the session but was third overall. It was Yamahas locking out the top three positions.

However, it was Ayrton Badovini (Team Pedercini Racing) who took fourth position on the overall combined session times, as the former WorldSSP race winner looked to close the gap further at a track Kawasaki have always gone well at. Fifth place belonged to Isaac Viñales (Kallio Racing), with both him and Badovini improving in the latter stages of the session, pushing former WorldSSP champion Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) down into sixth place.

Further back, seventh position was in the capable hands of Raffaele De Rosa (MV AGUSTA Reparto Corse), who had a less eventful outing in the afternoon, following technical problems in the morning. 2019 WorldSSP revelation Hikari Okubo (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) was in eighth place and flying the Japanese flag well, whilst completing the top ten were fellow Kawasaki rider Kyle Smith (Team Pedercini Racing) and Frenchman, Corentin Perolari (GMT94 YAMAHA).

The top Honda was Jules Danilo (CIA Landlord Insurance), fractionally missing out on the top ten in 11th. Wildcard rider Miquel Pons (H43 Team NOBBY TALASUR-BLUMAQ) was a respectable 14th, whereas Dani Valle (MS Racing) debuted in World Supersport with 18th.

#PRTWorldSBK WorldSSP at Autodromo Internacional do Algarve: Friday

1. Federico Caricasulo (BARDAHL Evan Bros. WorldSSP Team) 1’45.160

2. Randy Krummenacher (BARDAHL Evan Bros. WorldSSP Team) 1’45.498

3. Jules Cluzel (GMT94 YAMAHA) 1’45.706









