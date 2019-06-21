WorldSSP300: Schotman on top as Hendra Pratama leads chasing pack 1The Dutchman’s morning time was good enough to hold on to top spot, whilst the Indonesian rider heads the rest.

The WorldSSP300 field was back in action at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” on Friday, with plenty to look out for as the championship reaches its halfway stage in 2019. It was a dominant opening day for Group A riders, as they stamped their authority on the Italian circuit to lock-out the top six positions. Robert Schotman (Kawasaki MOTOPORT) was on top, ahead of Indonesia’s Galang Hendra Pratama (Semakin Di Depan Biblion Motoxracing) and championship leader Manuel Gonzalez (Kawasaki ParkinGO Team) in third.

Track temperatures soared in the afternoon sessions, meaning that most of the times were coming from the morning sessions, despite rubber being laid down by the WorldSBK and WorldSSP riders in between. Schotman’s 1’50.111 was good enough to end the day on top, whilst a bright start from Indonesian star Galang Hendra Pratama in second place will get the crowd on their feet. The Indonesian rider will be hoping to achieve a first podium of the year after premature celebrations last time out at Jerez! Manuel Gonzalez’ strong start to the year looks set to continue, with a third place after the opening day.

It was a very strong start for Ukrainian rider Nick Kalinin (Nutec RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki). Just under half-a-second off the top time, he completed the day in fourth, ahead of home-hero and top Italian Omar Bonoli (Team Trasimeno Yamaha) and reigning WorldSSP300 champion Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki Provec WorldSSP300).

#RiminiWorldSBK WorldSSP300 Group A and B combined results at Misano World Circuit: Friday
1. Robert Schotman (Kawasaki MOTOPORT) 1’50.111
2. Galang Hendra Pratama (Semakin Di Depan Biblion Motoxracing) 1’50.260
3. Manuel Gonzalez (Kawasaki ParkinGO Team) 1’50.457





