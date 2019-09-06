With the championship up for grabs this weekend, Scott Deroue has come out fighting to make sure his title desires aren’t over.

With temperatures increasing in the afternoon, time Improvements for the WorldSSP300 class weren’t guaranteed, as various riders ended the day out of position and with work to do ahead of the remainder of the Acerbis Portuguese Round. Not improving on his morning time, Scott Deroue’s (Kawasaki MOTOPORT) effort would see him comfortably clear of the chasing pack going into Saturday. Is his championship challenge coming back to life?

At the head of the field on combined times, Scott Deroue made great progress as he is keen to keep his championship hopes alive. The Dutchman set the best time in FP1B and was good enough to place him top overall. With less than 10 minutes to go in FP2B, Andy Verdoïa (BCD Yamaha MS Racing) improved to go second overall. In third position was championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, who can mathematically win the title this weekend. He was one of a handful of riders to improve in FP2B.

Galang Hendra Pratama (Semakin Di Depan Biblion Motoxracing) was strong in fourth, although he will have a 12-place grid penalty on Saturday after his Tissot Superpole, should he make it through in the top 30. Completing the top five was Frenchman Hugo De Cancellis (Team Trasimeno Yamaha), as he improved late in the session. Ukrainian rider Nick Kalinin (Nutec – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki), was in sixth place, looking to achieve his country’s first back-to-back podiums in WorldSSP300.

Having a strong first day in Portugal was Italian youngster Filippo Rovelli (Kawasaki ParkinGO Team), as he goes in search of his first points of the season. He was marginally ahead of reigning WorldSSP300 champion Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki Provec WorldSSP300). Completing the top ten were Borja Sanchez (Scuderia Maranga Racing) and Victor Steeman (Freudenberg KTM Junior Team) – who set an identical lap time Bruno Ieraci (Kawasaki GP Project), although the Italian’s was done in the morning.

#PRTWorldSBK WorldSSP300 Group A and B combined results at Autodromo Internacional do Algarve: Friday

1. Scott Deroue (Kawasaki MOTOPORT) 1’56.268

2. Andy Verdoïa (BCD Yamaha MS Racing) 1’56.571

3. Manuel Gonzalez (Kawasaki ParkinGO Team) 1’56.631









