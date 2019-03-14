Discreet, lightweight and very tough, Wunderlich’s new Stainless Engine Bars for the latest generation BMW R 1250 GS and Adventure offer protection without adding excess width or weight.

Low speed and static tumbles are not only embarrassing, they can be very expensive; a damaged engine casing, cylinder head or valve cover can disrupt or even halt a journey, and can be incredibly costly to fix.

Wunderlich’s new Engine Bars are made from 25mm stainless steel tubing, a diameter specifically chosen to give maximum strength for minimum weight. Precision-shaped on CNC bending machines, they are then cleanly welded in moulds for accuracy and a consistent joint.

Attached via mountings to existing points on the frame, for uniform force distribution, the engine bars are designed to follow the contours of the Boxer engine closely, so they won’t compromise ground clearance or cornering ability, and allow full access for maintenance and servicing.

A central mount acts as a pivot point during a fall, and each side has integrated valve cover protection.

Wunderlich Stainless Engine Bars for the latest-generation R1250 GS and GS Adventure models are available in ‘standard’ Stainless finish – which is glass bead blasted and electro-polished for corrosion resistance and a long life, as well as Black, HP Blue and White versions, which are all powder coated. They retail at £259.00 per set, including VAT.

They are available from Wunderlich’s exclusive UK partner

www.nippynormans.com

UK #1 BMW specialist, NippyNormans, carries a comprehensive and ever-growing range of accessories and add-ons for the R1250 GS, including:

Wunderlich Folding Clear Headlight Grill: £109.00

Wunderlich Rider Seat Lowering Kit: £18.00





