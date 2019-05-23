Yamaha Showcases Sporting DNA with Cycling Tours Sponsorship 1With a history steeped in competition, from Yamaha’s first race in the year of founding – the 1955 Mount Fuji race – the desire to compete and succeed at the highest level is ingrained in our DNA.

This sporting vein running deep through the company not only brings shared success in competitive sport activities in a healthy and positive way, but it also drives us to break new boundaries to deliver innovation, excitement and emotion in the products we create with a never-give-up attitude. An attitude that is also intrinsic in the cycle world.

2019 is the first year of a three-year partnership with A.S.O. and RCS where Yamaha will share this sporting drive and positive emotional ambition through sponsorship of both major and smaller European cycling Tours. The Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and La Vuelta form the perfect background to bring excitement and encouragement to the public, inspiring them to embrace an active lifestyle and enjoy healthy activities.

The 2019 Giro d’Italia has Now Begun!>
The world’s elite cyclists are once again pitting their skill, endurance levels and bicycles against the toughest, twisting riding stages in Italy. The event – as challenging as the Tour de France and La Vuelta – is the perfect partner for our revolutionary NIKEN. Their innovative Leaning Multi-Wheel (LMW) technology means the special, Giro personalised NIKENs make easy work of the winding mountain passes for the race direction, race commissioners and the official event supported teams. The role is crucial, delivering timely medical assistance where needed as well as bringing hydration, energy supplying food and, of course, replacement wheels and tyres on the go.

Check out the stages to come for yourself and also exclusive photos from the start of the Giro d’Italia! To keep updated as the race continues, stay tuned to Yamaha’s Social Media channels for the inside track.

As well as the major tours, Yamaha also supports the smaller Tours earlier and later in the year in Italy, France, Spain and Belgium. The successful programme got underway with the 2019 Strade Bianche in Italy on March 9th and the 2019 Paris-Nice in France on March 10th/17th.

Tour de France: 6th – 28th July 2019

La Vuelta: 24th August – 15th September 2019





