Yamaha has been racing and winning ever since the company manufactured its very first motorcycle. Just 10 days after Yamaha Motor Company was founded on July 1st 1955, the YA1 – Yamaha’s very first model – claimed first place on the podium in the prestigious Mount Fuji ascent race. Since that day racing has been an integral part of the company’s DNA, and seven decades later this burning desire to compete and win is what defines Yamaha.

Whether racing a 125cc 2-stroke up a mountain in Japan or fighting for the lead in WSBK and MotoGP, the company’s absolute commitment to racing is second to none, and this devotion to competition pushes Yamaha to create some of the most inspiring, exciting and technologically sophisticated supersport bikes.

Today’s R-Series supersport segment features the widest line up of the most outstanding motorcycles ever built by Yamaha. Developed using the very latest technology from Yamaha’s WSBK winning race bikes – and inspired by the advanced designs seen on the M1 MotoGP bikes – each R-Series model from 1000cc to 125cc has the potential to power today’s thrill-seeking supersport riders into R-World, where boundaries are constantly pushed and ambitions are achieved.

Racing is and always will be the driving force that enables Yamaha to make motorcycles that lead the way, and for 2020 Yamaha introduce the new YZF-R1 and new YZF-R1M supersport models.



2020 YZF-R1

Built without compromise, the legendary YZF-R1 is Yamaha’s ultimate supersport motorcycle.

Since this game-changing model was launched, one of the most significant developments in its history has been the introduction of Yamaha’s revolutionary crossplane engine in 2009. Producing strong, linear torque, Yamaha’s crossplane technology transformed the supersport riding experience with its high level of useable power, and marked the beginning of a new era in which Yamaha has focused on achieving enhanced rideability and control.

A huge leap forward came in 2015 with the introduction of a whole new generation of electronic control technology which enabled every rider to push their YZF-R1 closer to the limit. Although it shared the same name as its predecessors, the 2015 model was in effect an all-new motorcycle that marked the YZF-R1’s transition from the analogue to the digital world, and in 2018 the introduction of even more electronic advanced rider aids underlined this flagship model’s technological sophistication.

For 2020 the YZF-R1 features a radical new race-bred look together with a highly refined engine and uprated chassis that confirm its position as the ultimate Yamaha supersport. With its radical new MotoGP styling and now equipped with a total of seven electronic rider controls, the 2020 YZF-R1 is more than ready for the third decade of the 21st century.

New M1-inspired body design

Every R-Series model has been inspired by the YZR-M1, and the all-new bodywork on the 2020 YZF-R1 underlines the close link between Yamaha’s MotoGP racing bike and the company’s production supersport models.

Pure M1 DNA is evident in the aggressively styled front cowl and racing screen, and the new fairing’s sides flow seamlessly into the fuel tank assembly to give a clean and fully integrated look that is enhanced by the use of colour matched lower tank panels.

As well as giving the 2020 model a more dynamic style together with a high quality feel, this new bodywork enables riders to reinforce the feeling of unity with their machine. Aerodynamic efficiency is increased by over 5%, giving significant performance gains at high speeds. And the newly styled LED headlights together with redesigned LED position lights further underline the radical next-generation look and character of the 2020 model.

This high quality bodywork also features a new aluminium air duct behind the front cowl that offers increased rigidity, and the lower section of the fairing covering the exhaust system is now manufactured from titanium.

Highly refined EU5-compliant engine

Producing 200PS, the 998cc 4-cylinder engine is one of the most exciting powerplants available in any motorcycle. Delivering the ultimate performance on the circuit, this sophisticated crossplane engine features a range of changes for 2020 that ensure consistently high levels of refined performance while also complying with the latest EU5 regulations.

Optimised high rpm performance

With its unique crossplane crankshaft delivering an uneven 270° – 180° – 90° – 180° firing sequence and producing maximum power at 13,500rpm, the YZF-R1 engine delivers high levels of linear torque to give the most thrilling ride together with an intoxicating character.

Yamaha’s engineers have further refined the engine’s outstanding high rpm performance with the adoption of newly designed finger-follower rocker arms and new cam lobe profiles that give an optimised valve lift and a more stable valve opening and closing at high rpm – which in turn ensures smoother and more efficient engine running.



Increased combustion efficiency

One of the most significant changes is the newly designed intake layout which features a redesigned cylinder head and relocated injector assembly that optimises engine performance. The throttle valves are moved closer to the combustion chambers to reduce intake volume for improved combustion stability and greater efficiency – and the new Bosch injectors are now positioned on top of the 45mm diameter throttle bodies, rather than beneath. These new 10-hole injectors deliver the fuel more directly into the combustion chambers, and also give a wider spray angle of 21.5 degrees in order to promote increased combustion efficiency.

Further upgrades include a redesigned exhaust system that features a total of 4 catalysers – with one pair located in front of the exhaust chamber and another pair at the rear – and both the silencer and also the engine heat protectors feature additional noise-reducing counter measures.

Increased engine efficiency

For increased engine running efficiency and reduced power losses the crossplane engine’s crankshaft benefits from larger diameter lubrication holes together with larger diameter crankshaft journal bearings, and the oil pump uses a 10% more compact rotor. Other changes include resized oil passages in the crankcase assembly in order to optimise the oil pressure, as well as redesigned nozzles on the piston cooler.

Further detail changes for 2020 include a wider second gear pinion for increased transmission efficiency, together with the use of thicker plates on the final drive chain, and for improved cooling performance at the exhaust ports there’s a revised cylinder head coolant passage layout.

Ride-by-wire APSG throttle for improved control

The Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) that controls the throttle valves continues for 2020, and for an improved throttle feel and reduced weight the YZF-R1 features a new APSG (Accelerator Position Sensor Grip) system with a magnet and a sensor that sends signals to the YCC-T. In order to retain the intuitive feel of a conventional twistgrip the new APSG unit features a spring, slider and gear that give a natural and progressive feel, and the settings are designed to give improved levels of control with enhanced rider/machine interaction.

Uprated suspension gives increased surface feedback

The YZF-R1’s excellent 43mm Kayaba forks with 120mm of travel are regarded as being amongst the best in class, and the forks’ inner structure has been modified to achieve an improved rider feedback. Newly designed damping valves are arranged in a laminated layout, and this feature – together with a slightly reduced fork spring rate and a revised fork oil level – transmits more accurate road surface feedback to the rider to give a more direct and natural handling feeling.

These changes to the front suspension are complemented by a modified steering damper as well as revised settings to the rear shock that further enhance the chassis performance of the 2020 YZF-R1.

Class-leading braking and roadholding

The YZF-R1’s dual 320mm front discs with monobloc calipers are renowned for their remarkable braking feel and performance, and for 2020 they are fitted with a new high friction pad material that delivers even more powerful stopping. The rubber has also been upgraded on the new model, and the latest Bridgestone Battlax RS11 tyres offer outstanding traction together with accurate feel, enabling the rider to push harder when required.

State of the art electronic control technology

The YZF-R1 was one of the first motorcycles to feature next-generation artificial intelligence in the form of a 6-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit). Equipped with gyro and G-force sensors that monitor pitch, roll and yaw – as well as an accelerometer to measure fore-aft, up-down and left-right acceleration – the IMU transmits machine status data 125 times per second to the ECU that controls of the YZF-R1’s sophisticated electronic rider aids.

For 2020 this class-leading supersport benefits from two significant new advanced electronic control technologies that further increase this machine’s outstanding potential on the track.



New Brake Control (BC) system – cornering ABS

The new Brake Control (BC) system allows riders to select one of two ABS modes – BC1 and BC2 – that best match their personal preferences and the riding conditions.

BC1 mode features a fixed level of ABS sensitivity, while BC2 mode has a flexible ABS sensitivity that is dependent upon the machine’s lean angle and attitude. In BC2 mode the ABS sensitivity and intervention speed increase as the banking angle gets greater, giving added confidence and control when cornering.

Data relating to front and rear wheel speed as well as information from the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) – such as lean angle and slipping acceleration – is relayed to the Hydraulic Unit assembly and the ABS electronic control unit which make real-time calculations. This information then enables the Brake Control to prevent wheel lock ups by modulating the hydraulic pressure in the front and rear brake systems.

New Engine Brake Management (EBM)

Another new addition to the YZF-R1’s impressive line-up of electronic control technologies is the Engine Brake Management (EBM), a system that offers riders the option to choose from one of three different levels of engine braking force (high – medium – low) to suit a variety of riding situations and personal preferences. Using data from various sensors including gear position, engine rpm, throttle position and throttle valve position, the ECU adjusts throttle opening, ignition timing and fuel injection volume to control the level of engine braking. EBM1 delivers the highest engine braking force, with EBM3 the lowest.

Modified Launch Control System (LCS)

The YZF-R1’s Launch Control System (LCS) offers increased control during racing starts, and for 2020 the LCS1 mode has been modified to activate at 9000rpm with a throttle opening of 41 degrees.

With the addition of BC and EBM as well as the modified LCS, the 2020 YZF-R1 features a total of seven different types of electronic rider aids and control functions, giving its rider increased confidence and control in a wide range of riding conditions. Each electronic system has been designed to integrate seamlessly with other systems to give a natural and intuitive feel, enabling every rider to fulfil their true potential.

Comprehensive TFT instrument display

The YZF-R1’s fully transmissive Thin Film Transistor (TFT) liquid crystal display has been uprated to include indicators for the new Brake Control (BC) and Engine Brake Management (EBM) features.

YZF-R1 New Features

Aggressive new M1-style cowling

Fully integrated bodywork for improved rider/machine unity

Aerodynamic efficiency increased by over 5%

Reinforced feeling of quality and M1 DNA

Uprated suspension for refined surface feedback

New 2-mode Brake Control (BC) cornering ABS

New 3-mode Engine Brake Management (EBM)

Optimised Launch Control System (LCS)

New APSG ride-by-wire throttle

Enhanced combustion efficiency and high rpm performance

Increased braking performance

New settings for steering damper

Latest Bridgestone Battlax RS11 tyres

Uprated TFT instruments with BC and EBM indicators

EU5 compliant engine

YZF-R1 Key Features

998cc 200PS crossplane 4-cylinder engine

Linear torque delivery

Highly advanced electronic control systems

6-axis IMU with Gyro/G sensors for 3D motion data

Power Delivery Modes (PWR)

Banking sensitive Traction Control (TCS) / Slide Control (SCS)

Front Lift Control (LIF) and Launch Control System (LCS)

Quick Shift System (QSS)

Short wheelbase aluminium Deltabox frame

Upward truss type swingarm / magnesium rear frame

Magnesium wheels and 17 litre aluminium fuel tank

Power mode selection system (PWR) adjustable riding modes

Thin Film Transistor (TFT) LCD instruments

Colours

Yamaha Blue DPBMC

Tech Black SMX/MBL2

2020 YZF-R1 availability and price

The 2020 Yamaha YZF-R1 will be available from September 2019. Please contact your local Yamaha distributor for more detailed information and local retail price.



2020 YZF-R1M

The YZF-R1M is the definitive Yamaha supersport motorcycle that has established a hard-won reputation as one of the most sophisticated and capable race bikes – as well as being regarded as the ultimate machine for passionate riders.

With its cutting edge electronic control technology and aggressive M1-inspired carbon bodywork, this exclusive track motorcycle offers every rider the opportunity to experience genuine factory superbike performance. Furthermore, with its highly advanced CCU and Öhlins Electronic Racing Suspension (ERS), track day riders and racers are able to achieve the ultimate engine and chassis set-up without the need for expensive and highly specialist equipment. This in turn gives a greater number of riders the very real chance to realise their full potential and enjoy one of the greatest extreme sports ever invented!

The 2020 YZF-R1M benefits from a range of exclusive upgrades, in addition to featuring all of the changes that are described in the previous section on the YZF-R1.

New Öhlins ERS NPX gas pressurised forks

The YZF-R1M uses the latest generation Öhlins Electronic Racing Suspension (ERS) system that offers the highest level of adjustability for the ultimate control together with race-winning performance.

The 2020 model benefits from the addition of the latest Öhlins ERS NPX gas pressurised forks. These feature a small gas cylinder integrated within the fork axle bracket, and by exerting 0.6 Mpa of internal pressure, the gas reduces fork oil cavitation that is caused by negative pressure that occurs on the rebound stroke.

The new Öhlins ERS NPX gas pressurised forks contribute significantly towards achieving a more consistent damping force for increased levels of chassis control together with higher handling agility and reduced lap times.

To complement the improved performance of the new NPX front forks, the Öhlins Electronic rear suspension benefits from a modified preload setting.

New lightweight carbon tail cowl

New and exclusive for 2020 is a lightweight carbon tail cowl that complements the new M1-style carbon fairing and front fender. This use of ultra-light bodywork underlines the YZF-R1M’s exclusivity, and contributes towards the machine’s extremely light and responsive handling performance.

Stamped with its unique production number

The YZF-R1M is without a doubt the most exclusive supersport model in Yamaha’s line up, and to recognise the pride of ownership engendered by this motorcycle, Yamaha are individually numbering each machine as it comes off the production line.

YZF-R1M Apps: A virtual Yamaha pit crew!

Yamaha has developed a number of apps for the YZF-R1M that give every rider full access to the sophisticated technology associated with factory teams. Intuitive software makes these apps straightforward to use and easy to operate, and with their ability to instantly adjust the YZF-R1M’s advanced electronic rider control settings, these apps are like having a personal Yamaha pit crew.

YRC Setting App

The YRC Setting app enables YZF-R1M users to create their own personalised riding modes by adjusting the seven electronic control systems. Riders of all abilities can select their preferred level of support for each mode, and in some cases it is possible to turn off selected electronic controls. The system is quick and easy to use, and gives users the ability to fine-tune their motorcycle so it behaves in a way that suits their own personal preferences and riding conditions.

Y-TRAC App

Y-TRAC is Yamaha’s Telemetry Recording and Analysis Controller, and it enables users to access the YZF-R1M’s CCU and download a range of data to a mobile device. Using Y-TRAC it’s possible to view and replay log files in real time on a Google Maps® image of a race track, as well as analyse and compare everything from engine rpm and lean angle through to acceleration G forces, and also see when various electronic rider controls were activated.

YZF-R1M New Features

Highly sophisticated Öhlins ERS NPX gas pressurised forks

Lightweight carbon tail cowl

Aggressive new M1-style carbon cowling

Stamped with its unique production number

Updated Y-TRAC and YRC settings apps

Fully integrated bodywork for improved rider/machine unity

Aerodynamic efficiency increased by over 5%

Reinforced feeling of quality and M1 DNA

New 2-mode Brake Control (BC) cornering ABS

New 3-mode Engine Brake Management (EBM)

Optimised Launch Control System (LCS)

New APSG ride-by-wire throttle

Enhanced combustion efficiency and high rpm performance

Increased braking performance

New settings for steering damper

Latest Bridgestone Battlax RS11 tyres with 200-section rear

Uprated TFT instruments with BC and EBM indicators

EU5 compliant engine

YZF-R1M Key Features

State-of-the-art Öhlins Electronic Racing Suspension (ERS)

Exclusive design with carbon and polished components

Carbon front fender

Communication Control Unit (CCU) with wireless remapping capabilities

998cc 200PS crossplane 4-cylinder engine

6-axis IMU with Gyro/G sensors for 3D motion data

Power Delivery Modes (PWR)

Quick Shift System (QSS)

Banking sensitive Traction Control (TCS) / Slide Control (SCS)

Front Lift Control (LIF) and optimised Launch Control System (LCS)

Short wheelbase aluminium Deltabox frame

Upward truss type swingarm



Exclusive entry to the European YRE events

Colour

Silver Blu Carbon BWM2/Carbon

2020 YZF-R1M reservation system

Yamaha will be operating an online reservation system for all YZF-R1M orders. The system will go live on July 25th 2019, and customers will be able to reserve their machine and also choose their preferred Yamaha dealer. Full details will be announced at the end of July. Please contact your local Yamaha distributor for more detailed information and retail price.

Yamaha Racing Experience

During 2020 the exclusive Yamaha Racing Experience (YRE) will be taking place at selected European racing circuits, where owners of the 2020 YZF-R1M will be offered technical support and advice, and will have the opportunity to learn about personalised set ups and meet some of Yamaha’s official riders.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories

Yamaha offer a wide range of Genuine Accessories designed for the YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M including beautifully crafted aluminium billet parts, performance parts, slip-on mufflers and service items – as well as exclusive bolt on accessories that enable every rider to personalise their bike.

Riders looking for enhanced power with reduced weight can fit the Akrapovič exhaust system that’s been specially developed for the latest YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M. With its more aggressive exhaust note and high quality construction, this titanium system is a must-have for performance minded riders, and is fully EU5 compliant. There will also be a special Akrapovič exhaust for closed circuit use only that is designed exclusively for track riders looking to explore the full potential of the new engine.

The Genuine Accessories line also includes endurance and sprint screens as well as crash sliders, along with a whole new selection of quality components that sharpen the looks, style and protection of these legendary supersport bikes.

New products are being continuously developed, and the Yamaha Genuine Accessories website is updated as soon as a new item is available. Yamaha is currently finalising the specifications and content of a range of new Accessory Packs designed for the R-series models, and full information will be made available prior to their launch in late 2019.

GYTR High specification racing components

Owners of the 2020 YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M can expect to receive some exciting news from the GYTR (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing) team. Benefitting from their involvement with the World SBK and Endurance campaigns, Yamaha’s very own in-house development team has been working all hours to develop the next generation of high performance components and assemblies that will give private riders the ability to create their own factory-specification bike.

Full specifications, prices and availability of the new GYTR race parts will be announced in early 2020.

MyGarage App

Using the free MyGarage app, Yamaha R-series owners can configure their ultimate Yamaha supersport model in 3D. It’s the fast and easy way to build a virtual Yamaha with selected Genuine Accessories, and MyGarage enables owners and potential owners to view, save and share any number of personalised builds. With over 1 million downloads, MyGarage is the most popular motorcycle configuration app.





