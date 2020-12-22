The all-new TGB Target 600 EPS 4×4 is a Euro-4 compliant, road-legal, sports-style ATV that offers many uses as a day-to-day work tool and, at the weekend, can be unleashed for a spot of off-road leisure riding fun, or on-the-road ride outs.

Traversing rough terrain to get to hard-to-reach places quickly, is a breeze with the mid-range, Target 600. The new model is offered with electronic power steering and comes with a full set of useful features such as selectable two and four-wheel drive, electronic fuel injection, automatic clutch, adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers, digital dashboard, electric 3000lb winch and a tow hitch.

TGB`s innovative front and rear differential system allows the user to lock either axle independently. This facility provides superior on-road handling when unlocked, and, when locked, allows the off-road user to ride the machine to its full potential in low-grip situations.

The sporty Target 600 delivers a smooth body design, with a narrower seating position for greater rider manoeuvrability, which makes it a nimble and sturdy option for work or play.

The TGB Target 600 EPS can be registered as full PLG for road use and, as with the rest of the TGB range, an unrivalled five-year manufacturer limited warranty is included as standard in the suggested retail price.

Specifications;

Capacity; 561cc

Clutch; Automatic CVT

Cooling; Liquid cooled

Dimensions; 1950 (L) x 1240 (W) x 1280 (H) mm

Drive type; 2/4 wheel drive selectable

Electric power steering; Yes

Engine type; 4-stroke, single-cylinder

Final drive; Shaft

Front/rear brakes; Disc

Front/rear shock absorbers; Preload adjustable hydraulic

Front suspension; Dual A-arm

Rear suspension; Independent double A-arm

Fuel system; Electronic fuel injection

Fuel tank capacity; 18 litres

Gearbox; Automatic

Gross weight; 376kg

Ground clearance; 320 mm

Max power; 43hp (off-road)

Max torque; 53.6nm

Start type; Electric

Unbraked towing capacity; 850kg

SRP: £7599.00 including VAT.

Five-Year Manufacturer Limited Warranty included.

For further product information and stockist details, contact the UK distributor for TGB:

Dualways

T: 01623 708607

www.dualways.com

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here