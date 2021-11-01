World Class Show Secures New Venue For October 2022

The International Dirt Bike Show has secured a spectacular new venue as the 2022 show is set to be bigger than ever! Europe’s largest off-road show will be held at the Telford International Centre from Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30, 2022 and is set to feature new bike and product launches for 2023 as well as top-notch entertainment.

After stints at Stoneleigh Park and Staffordshire Showground, the International Dirt Bike Show will relocate to its most spacious venue yet and from Friday, October 28 to Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Before that, the acclaimed Classic Dirt Bike Show will take its usual place at the venue, being staged next year on February 12-13.

Event planner Nick Mowbray says: “We are delighted to be moving the International Dirt Bike Show to the Telford International Centre, which we know extremely well from hosting our annual Classic Dirt Bike Show. Our new venue will allow the show to expand and provide further opportunity for new features.”

Nick added that while it was important to maintain the grass roots of the event, moving to this practical and popular venue will allow the show to develop and bring in new elements which will all be revealed in due course. Focusing the action on Telford, located in the heart of the UK, means easy access for dirt bike fans from across the country.

