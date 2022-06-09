Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

World Ducati Week 2022 presented: challenges on track, world premieres, special guests, and unique moments for fans of the world of two wheels.

The World Ducati Week 2022 program was presented during a press conference at Ducati World, the area dedicated to Ducati bikes in the Mirabilandia theme park in Ravenna (Italy). Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO, together with riders Pecco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi, Michele Pirro, Alvaro Bautista, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Nicolò Bulega, Oliver Bayliss and the historic Ducati champion Troy Bayliss, unveiled some of the highlights of the three-day event.

Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati, commented: “It is a great satisfaction to be here in Mirabilandia within Ducati World to present the World Ducati Week 2022, a one-of-a-kind event that highlights the strong and mutual bond that exists between Ducati and the community of fans and Clubs, which for us are like a true family. The WDW demonstrates how Ducati succeeds in combining its more digital and technological side with important values ​​such as the importance of human relationships and the pleasure of meeting up, typical elements of the concept of Italianness of which our brand is an ambassador in the world. World Ducati Week is just that, a physical moment, of authentic sharing of passion and relationship between enthusiasts and the company, represented by all the managers and all the riders who race with our bikes, true heroes for all Ducatisti. I can’t wait to be able to experience first-hand once again the beauty and the pride of finding ourselves at the Misano Circuit, which has hosted us since the first edition, to celebrate all together the passion and love for Ducati and everything it represents.”

World Ducati Week 2022 is once again ready to give life to an extraordinary weekend of emotion, passion and fun. The eleventh edition of one of the world’s largest international motorcycle gatherings – 22 to 24 July at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” – will be a great celebration in a positive and sharing atmosphere.

The WDW is open to an audience of all nationalities, ages, genders, personalities and backgrounds. From those who love to discover the world by travelling by motorbike between villages and winding roads, to those who devour the track lap after lap and to all motorcyclists who venture into the most exciting off-road paths. World Ducati Week is a special occasion to experience all these passions while f eeling at home among other motorcyclists.

During the conference, it was also announced that the race with the MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport riders will be named after our partner, Lenovo. As a global technology company, title and technology Partner of MotoGP’s Ducati Lenovo Team, and main sponsor of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team in Superbike, Lenovo will join the Ducati riders at this race at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, in the Lenovo Race of Champions.

The race with the Ducati champions, scheduled for July 23, is among the most anticipated moments at WDW. Twenty-one Ducati riders in the MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport championships will compete on Panigale V4 and Panigale V2 bikes in a dual-category competition with two winners. During the press conference, the special liveries of the Panigale V4 S of Pecco Bagnaia and Alvaro Bautista, inspired by the graphics of the bikes they use in the championships, were unveiled as a world preview. The Panigale V4 bikes that will run the Lenovo Race of Champions will then be made available to enthusiast customers.

ALL DUCATI BIKES

The undisputed protagonists of the WDW are obviously the Ducati motorcycles. You can compete with the Panigale on a latest generation simulator or take home a souvenir photo of the Streetfighter drifting positioned on a special platform. Fans of the Multistrada will be able to relive the history of the motorcycle through the most representative models from its birth. For lovers of the two / four wheel combination it will be possible to see live the Audi RS Q e-tron which participated in the Dakar again alongside the DesertX in the exclusive livery inspired by that of the car and, no exception, the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini next to the Lamborghini Siàn FKP 37 from which the bike takes its inspiration.

A WORLD PREVIEW

As per tradition, Ducati shares an exclusive preview with World Ducati Week participants. A closed room will be set up, inside which fans will discover one of the new models for the year 2023 that will be unveiled officially to the public only in the autumn.

RIDING EXPERIENCE

Not just motorcycles to admire and discover, but above all to ride. The models in the Ducati and Scrambler Ducati range will be available for test rides around the Misano circuit. L​overs of speed will be able to reserve a session on the track with their motorcycle, but also book a test of the Panigale V4 S MY2022, the jewel of Ducati technology and performance. The Ducati Riding Academy will also be present at WDW2022, dedicated to enthusiasts of all ages and with different levels of experience. Younger participants will be able to get a taste of DRE Rookie, while “mini-sessions” of DRE Adventure on the Multistrada V4 S, Scrambler Ducati Desert Sled and the brand new DesertX will be there for adventuring enthusiasts.

THE DUCATI CHAMPIONS

Throughout the event, Ducati riders will be involved in many activities in the circuit. The Lenovo Race of Champions and the lap of honour on the track are just two of the moments when fans will be able to see and interact with the Ducati heroes of present and past.

EVENING EVENTS

On Friday 22 July there will be one of the moments most awaited and loved by all Ducatisti: the World Ducati Week parade! The moment on the track that sees all the fans and their Ducati take centre-stage in the name of “Let’s Ride as One”. Starting from a lap of the circuit, the colourful snake of motorcycles will bring thousands of fans to Riccione for the Scrambler Beach Party. The Samsara Beach bathing establishment in Riccione will in fact host an evening of music and fun to the notes of the famous Italian DJ and producer Benny Benassi, known all over the world thanks to successes that have topped the world’s music charts making his fans dance in the most exclusive clubs and festivals.

On Saturday 23 July the evening will begin with the inevitable “Rustida” (typical BBQ) served directly on the main straight of the track by the Ducati managers. The evening will then move to the Santamonica Stadium of Misano, adjacent to the circuit paddock, where the riders will take the stage for the traditional greeting to the Ducatisti. The evening will then be topped off with the energy of the music of Meduza: the Italian house music trio, with more than 15 million listeners in streaming, capable of selling out entire live tours in clubs around the world.

To participate in the World Ducati Week evenings on Friday and Saturday, it is necessary to purchase an entrance ticket to the event.

DOC – DUCATI OWNERS CLUB

As with every edition, a guarantee of internationality and a strong community spirit is provided by the 321 Ducati Owners Clubs. With over 29,000 members in 62 countries all over the world , the DOCs are able to bring together people who share the same passion and live according to the emotions that only a Ducati can inspire, becoming a fundamental component of World Ducati Week.

LINKS WITH THE TERRITORY

Once again, the World Ducati Week can count on the active collaboration of the Municipalities and Administrations of all the cities of the Riviera involved. The Municipalities of Misano Adriatico, Rimini, Riccione, Cattolica and the Republic of San Marino will host the thousands of Ducatisti during the days of the event. The WDW is also part of the many activities of the Emilia-Romagna Region APT for the promotion of the Motor Valley brand. Last, but certainly not least given its essential role, the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” which, from the very beginning, has hosted all editions of the event.

OFFICIAL PARTNERS

There are many companies that have decided to actively participate in World Ducati Week. In addition to Lenovo, other partners and suppliers of the Ducati team in MotoGP wanted to be present. Primarily Akrapovič and Shell, together with Aruba.it, Carrera, Contadi Castaldi and Vmoto. But also some historical suppliers who support Ducati in the development of its production motorcycles such as Termignoni, Pirelli, Bosch and Brembo. Pittarosso will be present with its collection of footwear and accessories branded Ducati and Ducati Corse. Platum will expose its electric micro-mobility line with Ducati and Scrambler Ducati scooters and Locman will be there with its watches collection. Inside the Tech Village or in the dedicated stands STM, Rizoma, Givi, Dainese, Arai, Garmin, X-Lite, Ilmberger Carbon Parts, Spidi, LV8 and Andreani will all exhibit their products and make their technical knowledge available to make this edition of the event even more unforgettable.

THE GOAL OF A SUSTAINABLE EVENT

Since the 2016 edition, the World Ducati Week has been certified as a sustainable event according to the ISO 20121 standard and, also for the 2022 edition, Ducati intends to involve enthusiasts, partners, suppliers and employees in an unforgettable experience, created by keeping social responsibility, environmental sustainability and brand enhancement in mind. The company’s goal is to be able to obtain sustainable event certification for the third consecutive edition.

Tickets to take part in the 11th WDW are already on sale. Different entry formulas are available for those taking part with a motorcycle or as a passenger, for one day or all three days. To discover all the options just visit the dedicated section on the Ducati website.

For young people aged between 18 and 25 there is the Rookie rate with a special price, valid for both the one-day ticket and the 3-day pass.

Admission to the event is free of charge for accompanied minors up to the age of 18, for all participants from non-European countries and for disabled persons and their carers.

New moments and unique experiences to be enjoyed during World Ducati Week will be announced in the coming weeks. All the news will be available on the dedicated website, on the brand’s social channels and on the official Facebook page of World Ducati Week.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security