World Sidecars To Race Alongside Worldsbk At Donington Park

Donington Park added to Sidecar 2021 schedule.

FIM Sidecar World Championship 2021 Provisional calendar, UPDATE 27 January

RKB-F1 Motorsport and the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) are delighted to announce an additional round to the provisional 2021 calendar.

An agreement has been reached with the WorldSBK promoter, Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO), to include the FIM Sidecar World Championship at the FIM Superbike World Championship round at Donington Park over the weekend of 02nd-04th July.

This represents a major breakthrough and is the culmination of extensive discussions between the three parties, which began early last year.

It has always been the intention to return the sidecar class to the standard of event it deserves, and this is yet another massive step in that direction.

In today’s World, where the spectator experience is ever-more demanding, sidecars provide a colourful and exciting addition to any race weekend, and this move will allow trackside and television audiences alike to witness yet another dimension of World Championship racing.

Thanks are also extended to the Auto Cycle Union and Motorsport Vision for their contribution in this exciting venture.

