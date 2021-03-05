All eyes will be on Jonathan Rea in early May as he sets off in pursuit of his seventh successive World Superbike Championship (WSBK) title.

The Kawasaki star is the most successful rider in the history of the series, having overtaken Carl Fogarty’s four world titles and 59 race victories in 2019.

Rea won the title by a 55-point margin last year, and he is the overwhelming favourite to add another championship to his tally.

If you enjoy betting, you will be familiar with using an international horse racing guide for the best tips, so we have produced this preview to tell you everything you need to know about WSBK 2021.

WSBK 2021 Schedule

There are a couple of loose ends still to be tied up on the WBSK 2021 schedule, but the bulk of the details have been confirmed:

ROUND DATE COUNTRY CIRCUIT 1 May 9 Portugal Estoril 2 May 23 Spain Aragon 3 June 13 Italy Misano 4 July 4 United Kingdom Donnington Park 5 July 25 Netherlands Assen 6 September 5 France Magny-Cours 7 September 19 Spain Catalunya 8 September 26 Spain Jerez 9 October 3 Portugal Portimao 10 October 17 Argentina San Villicum 11 November 14 Indonesia Mandalika 12 TBC Australia Phillip Island 13 TBC TBC TBC

WBSK 2021 Riders

The 2021 season features 24 riders, with Great Britain (6), Italy (4), Spain (3) and France (2) accounting for more than half of the field.

Kawasaki are one of only two factory teams that remain unchanged from 2020, with six-time champion Jonathan Rea lining up alongside Alex Lowes.

Team HRC retained the services of Alvaro Bautista and Leon Haslam, but there are numerous changes across the rest of the grid.

Last year’s runner-up Scott Redding has remained with Aruba.It Racing Ducati team, and he will be partnered by Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

The promising young Italian switches from Team GoEleven, with Chaz Davies heading in the other direction after finishing third in the standings last season.

Toprak Razgatlıoglu and Michael van der Mark rounded off the top five last term, and both riders are in the provisional permanent entry list for the new campaign.

WBSK 2021 Preview

Rea is the worthy favourite to win his seventh successive title, but Redding could push him much closer this time around.

Redding clinched the 2019 British Superbike Championship before producing some inspired performances to win five races at world level last season.

With that experience under his belt Redding should be capable of closing the 55-point gap on the reigning champion.

His new teammate Rinaldi will be worth monitoring on a factory Ducati, having produced some consistent performances to finish seventh in last year’s championship.

Lowes could also be more competitive in his second season at Kawasaki, although he is expected to play second fiddle to Rea.

Razgatlioglu and Garrett Gerloff showed plenty of speed for Yahama last season, but both riders need to improve their consistency if they are to mount a serious challenge.

WBSK 2021 Prediction

Rea was ultra-consistent last year and with Kawasaki’s new ZX-10RR bike looking quick in practice, the British star is a banker bet to win his seventh title in a row.