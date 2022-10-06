Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

With the first ever FIM World Supercross Championship Grand Prix ready to take place in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium this weekend, riders took the time to brush up on the city’s history, with a visit to the iconic Cardiff Castle followed by a river tour to the picturesque Cardiff Bay.

Ken Roczen, Chad Reed and Justin Brayton plus local heroes Max Anstie and Jack Burnell led the group on a short walk from Principality Stadium to Cardiff Castle.

The original medieval castle dates back to the 11th century, when it was built on top of a 3rd century Roman Fort. Over the coming centuries the castle was repeatedly involved in conflicts and rebuilt over the ages.

After hiding from the rain and a brief history lesson the riders embarked on a river cruise, taking in some of the Welsh capital’s other sights, with a stop off at the redeveloped Cardiff Bay and a look at the striking Wales Millennium Centre, the major modern culture venue, home to music shows, theatre, and opera.

On Saturday 8 October Cardiff’s Principality Stadium will host the British Grand Prix, which marks the beginning of a new era of supercross, as the new FIM World Supercross Championship takes the sport to global audiences for the first time.

The 2022 pilot season will conclude with the Australian Grand Prix on 21-22 October, where the world champions will be crowned.

Tickets for Saturday’s British Grand Prix can be purchased here.

