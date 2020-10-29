Home
Latest News
Racing
MotoGP
MotoGP
Moto2
Moto3
MotoE
Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup
Esport
World Superbikes
World Superbikes
World Supersport
World Supersport 300
Moto-America
MotoAmerica Support Series
British Superbike
British Talent Cup
Ducati TriOptions Cup
MXGP/MX2
Isle of Man TT and Other Roads
Endurance World Championship
CEV Repsol
Industry News
Accessories
Communications
Action/Dash Cameras
Aftermarket
Apparel
Manufacturers
Helmets
Electric Motorcycles
Tyres
E-Bike
Batteries
Battery Chargers
Communications
Luggage
Motorcycle Touring
Reviews
Accessory Reviews
Apparel Reviews
BIke Reviews
Podcasts
Rock ‘n’ Road
Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix
Biker T-Shirts
Contact
Advertise
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Home
Reviews
Biker T-Shirts UK
Race Calendars
Instagram Gallery
Grid Girls
Advertise With Us
Paid Collaboration
Syndication
Contact Us
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Superbike News
Home
Latest News
Racing
MotoGP
MotoGP
Moto2
Moto3
MotoE
Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup
Esport
World Superbikes
World Superbikes
World Supersport
World Supersport 300
Moto-America
MotoAmerica Support Series
British Superbike
British Talent Cup
Ducati TriOptions Cup
MXGP/MX2
Isle of Man TT and Other Roads
Endurance World Championship
CEV Repsol
Industry News
Accessories
Communications
Action/Dash Cameras
Aftermarket
Apparel
Manufacturers
Helmets
Electric Motorcycles
Tyres
E-Bike
Batteries
Battery Chargers
Communications
Luggage
Motorcycle Touring
Reviews
Accessory Reviews
Apparel Reviews
BIke Reviews
Podcasts
Rock ‘n’ Road
Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix
Biker T-Shirts
Contact
Advertise
Trending Now
Own the ‘Piro’ Replica R1 Unveiled in Estoril
Kawasaki secure the 2020 Manufacturers’ Championship in Estoril
Davies sign off from factory Ducati seat with thrilling Estoril Race 2 victory
Jonathan Rea crowned 2020 WorldSBK Champion
Commanding Rea crowned 2020 World Champion as Razgatlioglu claims Estoril victory
World Supersport
Vroom Podcasts
Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 18 – Garrett Gerloff, Loris Cresson
admin
-
October 28, 2020
Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 17 – Josh Bilicki, Thomas Strudwick
admin
-
October 21, 2020
World Supersport
Mahias heads titanic four-way battle for Race 2 victory at Estoril
admin
-
October 18, 2020
Locatelli returns to the top after stunning Estoril victory
admin
-
October 17, 2020
MV Agusta to the top as de Rosa goes fastest in WorldSSP on Friday at Estoril
admin
-
October 16, 2020
Can Oncu to join Philipp Ottl at Kawasaki Puccetti Racing WorldSSP
admin
-
October 14, 2020
Action in abundance as WorldSSP tackles a new circuit for the season finale
admin
-
October 12, 2020
Mahias secures first victory of 2020 with dominant performance in WorldSSP Race 2
admin
-
October 4, 2020
Yamaha wrapped up the 2020 Manufacturers’ Championship in Magny-Cours
admin
-
October 3, 2020
Locatelli and Mahias battle it out for WorldSSP Race 1 at soaking Magny-Cours
admin
-
October 3, 2020
Smith fastest after wet Friday WorldSSP action at Magny-Cours
admin
-
October 2, 2020
Two to go: WorldSSP takes on Magny-Cours for 2020’s penultimate encounter
admin
-
September 28, 2020
Andrea Locatelli crowned 2020 WorldSSP Champion
admin
-
September 20, 2020
Locatelli crowned WorldSSP Champion after battling for Race 2 victory
admin
-
September 20, 2020
Verdoia storms to shock WorldSSP victory in Red Flagged Race 1
admin
-
September 19, 2020
Mahias storms to the top in mixed conditions in WorldSSP on Friday
admin
-
September 18, 2020
Strike 1: Andrea Locatelli’s first chance of the WorldSSP title
admin
-
September 14, 2020
Locatelli on cloud nine after ninth consecutive WorldSSP victory
admin
-
September 6, 2020
Domin-eight: Locatelli secures eighth consecutive WorldSSP victory
admin
-
September 5, 2020
Locatelli fastest after Friday WorldSSP action at MotorLand Aragon
admin
-
September 4, 2020
Locatelli storms to seventh heaven
admin
-
August 30, 2020
Locatelli battles for sixth consecutive WorldSSP victory
admin
-
August 29, 2020
Locatelli commands Friday WorldSSP running as Soomer impresses
admin
-
August 28, 2020
Who will come out on top in WorldSSP at Aragon?
admin
-
August 24, 2020
WorldSBK, WorldSSP and WorldSSP300 2020 Calendar Update
admin
-
August 18, 2020
High five for Locatelli as he wins at Portimao
admin
-
August 9, 2020
Locatelli makes it four-in-a-row after Cluzel battle
admin
-
August 8, 2020
Locatelli fastest despite FP2 crash as WorldSSP hits Portimao
admin
-
August 7, 2020
Can Andrea Locatelli connect four at Portimao?
admin
-
August 5, 2020
Click here for dedicated World Supersport page
Bike Reviews - Click here for more
Triumph Bonneville Bobber Review
admin
-
October 29, 2020
Reviews coming too Superbike News soon
admin
-
October 21, 2020
BMW R nineT Review
admin
-
October 21, 2020
Triumph Speed Twin Review
admin
-
October 14, 2020
Honda Rebel Review
admin
-
October 10, 2020
Follow us on Instagram
@superbikenews
Home
Latest News
Racing
MotoGP
MotoGP
Moto2
Moto3
MotoE
Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup
Esport
World Superbikes
World Superbikes
World Supersport
World Supersport 300
Moto-America
MotoAmerica Support Series
British Superbike
British Talent Cup
Ducati TriOptions Cup
MXGP/MX2
Isle of Man TT and Other Roads
Endurance World Championship
CEV Repsol
Industry News
Accessories
Communications
Action/Dash Cameras
Aftermarket
Apparel
Manufacturers
Helmets
Electric Motorcycles
Tyres
E-Bike
Batteries
Battery Chargers
Communications
Luggage
Motorcycle Touring
Reviews
Accessory Reviews
Apparel Reviews
BIke Reviews
Podcasts
Rock ‘n’ Road
Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix
Biker T-Shirts
Contact
Advertise