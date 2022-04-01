Worldsbk Returns To Australia For Its Final Round From The 18th To The 20th Of November

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit will host the 12th and final round of the 2022 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship; with WorldSBK and WorldSSP taking to the track from the 18th to the 20th of November.

The 2022 season will conclude with the only double header of the year, as the Australian Round will take place just one week after the Indonesian Round. It will be the first time since 2010 that the WorldSBK season has finished with back-to-back rounds, and the 11th time in the Championship’s history.

The iconic Phillip Island Circuit has featured on the WorldSBK calendar every year since 1990, aside from 1993 and last year due to the pandemic and has hosted the highest number of WorldSBK races (61 races). Phillip Island is now back on the calendar for 2022 and the whole WorldSBK paddock looks forward to returning to Australia for what promises to be a thrilling season finale. It will be the fourth time in the Championship’s 35-year history that Phillip Island welcome the season finale; the last time being in 1996. Beyond 2022, it is expected that the Australian Round will go back to its traditional slot in the calendar as the season opener.

