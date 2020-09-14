Worldsbk To Host Immersive 5g Experience For Inaugural Catalunya Round

At the head of innovation, fans will now be able to enjoy WorldSBK action in a next generational format.

The 2020 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship is going from strength to strength both on track and off it this season, and fans will now be able to enjoy the drama and excitement of the Championship in up-to-date real time with the 5G experience for the Acerbis Catalunya Round. Fans in the region will be able to indulge in the action through WorldSBK’s broadcasting partner Televisió de Catalunya, on its sports channel Esport3. With the event held behind closed doors, this is the ultimate way to watch the Championship’s story unfold. A whole host of different parties have come together to make this happen and the 5G network will be provided from a mobile station that will move to the circuit.

The project consists of sending, throughout the weekend, a video signal with 5G technology from two cameras located in the pit area of ​​the circuit. One of the cameras allows you to live the 360​​° experience, thanks to the innovation of 5G technology. Another camera will be articulated by a robotic arm that will be remotely controlled with an end-to-end 5G connection by a patient with severely reduced mobility from the Guttman Institute. With an eye iris-positioned sensor and specially designed glasses, Armando Folgado, a well-known figure in technological development and motorsports, will move the cursor using on a screen especially designed by the IRI-UPC to control the camera. Both cameras will send the ‘streaming’ signal through 5G on the YouTube channel of TV3, which will be accessible from any fixed or mobile device.

The user will be able to personalise their 5G experience during the Acerbis Catalunya Round through the APP ‘5G Experience’, promoted by the Department of Digital Policies and developed by Increase Solutions. Through the app, available in the Android and iOS markets, the signal from the two 5G cameras can be received and tested directly on the mobile device.

