Worldsbk, Worldssp, Worldssp300 2020 Calendar Updated 19th June

After the forced stop in place due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the 2020 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship can finally restart. After discussions with the FIM, Governments, Circuits, paddock personnel and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO), a provisional calendar for the 2020 season can be confirmed. Dates and circuits are as follows.

The Championship’s return will initially be held without public and with a limited media presence, although the situation is subject to specific government mass gathering guidelines and will be updated in due course.