Reigning WorldSSP Champion lead both Free Practice sessions.

Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) concluded Friday in first place with a best time of 1’53.407. Having dominated Free Practice 1, he set his fastest lap in the afternoon session, finishing 0.579s ahead of Bulega: “I’m very happy to come back here to Aragon for the first race of the season. If you watch the lap time, it looks like now we are fast for one lap. I have a very great race pace, so this is positive. The team did a great job to give me more power and some more grip and I’ll try to repeat for tomorrow’s Superpole. Our package is much stronger that last year so I think this time, we can really fight for the victory here” he added.

Rookie Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) was the second fastest on track today, being one of the only two riders to lap inside the 1’53s bracket. Fellow rookie Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) completed the top three with a lap of 1’54.171 posted in the final ten minutes of the afternoon session. Both the Italian will head into their first Superpole and Supersport Race tomorrow.

Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) was the fourth fastest on Day 1 as the new MV Agusta F3 800 RR made its debut during at a round featuring the new fairing only seen on Day 2 at the Supported Test. The following 14 riders were within one second behind the top four, with Can Oncu (Kawasaki Pucetti Racing) in fourth, 2021 podium finisher in Aragon Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) in sixth, and Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) in seventh. Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph) was the lead Triumph rider in eighth place despite an FP2 crash at Turn 12.

WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2

1. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) 1’53.407s

2. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) +0.579s

3. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) +0.655s

4. Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +0.853s

5. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +0.908s

6. Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) +1.038s

